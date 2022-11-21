New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361238/?utm_source=GNW
Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices estimated at US$870.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.7% over the period 2020-2027. Implantable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.1% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the External segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $239.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR
The Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$239.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$365.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 8.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -
Atlantic Therapeutics Group Limited
Avation Medical
Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.
Beijing Pins Medical Co., Ltd.
Brazos Biomedical
Cala Health
Consultants in Neurology
Hoolest Performance Technologies
MicroTransponder, Inc.
Nalu Medical
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
