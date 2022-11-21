The Global Banana Paper Market is expected to grow by $63.78 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Banana Paper Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06024361/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the banana paper market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased application of banana paper, the environmental impact of conventional paper production, and reduced production costs.



The banana paper market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product Type

• Machine made

• Handmade



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing use of banana paper for packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the banana paper market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of banana production industry and rising demand for handmade papers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the banana paper market covers the following areas:

• Banana paper market sizing

• Banana paper market forecast

• Banana paper market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading banana paper market vendors that include Bhawarlal Kalyan Mal Group, Blick Art Materials LLC, Bluecat Paper, Donahue Paper Emporium, Ecoideaz, EcoPaper, Go Green Agri Solutions, Graphic Products Corp., Green Banana Paper, Hussain Hand Made Paper, Legion Paper, One Planet Cafe Co. Ltd., Papyrus Australia Ltd., Two Hands Paperie, and Utsav Exim Ltd. Also, the banana paper market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

