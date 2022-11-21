The Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market is expected to grow by $19059.2 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893427/?utm_source=GNW

05% during the forecast period. Our report on the printed circuit board (PCB) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of smartphones, increasing electronic components in vehicles, and the growing demand for IoT devices.



The printed circuit board (PCB) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Communication network infrastructure

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive electronics

• Military and aerospace

• Others



By Product

• 4-6 low

• Substrates

• 1-2 sided

• Flexible

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing industrial automation as one of the prime reasons driving the printed circuit board (PCB) market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of IoT and the advent of high-density interconnect (HDI) technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the printed circuit board (PCB) market covers the following areas:

• Printed circuit board (PCB) market sizing

• Printed circuit board (PCB) market forecast

• Printed circuit board (PCB) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading printed circuit board (PCB) market vendors that include Advanced Circuits Inc., China Circuit Technology Shantou Corp., Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Daedeok Electronics Co. Ltd., Dana Inc., Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Korea Circuit Co. Ltd., MFS Technology S Pte Ltd., NOK Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co. Ltd., Shenzhen SenYan Circuit Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., SVR Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., TTM Technologies Inc., United Microelectronics Corp., Vishal International, and Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd. Also, the printed circuit board (PCB) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893427/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________