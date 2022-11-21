The Global Online Education Market is expected to grow by $148.22 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.49% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Education Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892915/?utm_source=GNW

The online education market is forecasted to grow during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the standardization of tests, rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices, and increasing focus on language learning.



The online education market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Primary and secondary supplemental education

• Reskilling and online certifications

• Higher education

• Test Preparation

• Language and casual learning



By End-user

• Academic

• Corporate

• Government



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the apps and wearables for online education as one of the prime reasons driving the online education market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of online microlearning and standardization of tests will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the online education market covers the following areas:

• Online education market sizing

• Online education market forecast

• Online education market industry analysis



This vendor analysis includes 2U Inc., Alef Education Consultancy LLC, Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Aptara Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Coursera Inc., edX LLC, General Assembly Space Inc., Instructure Holdings Inc., ITS EDUCATION ASIA, iTutorGroup Ltd., iversity Learning Solutions GmbH, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Online Education Pty. Ltd., Pearson Plc, Pluralsight Inc., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

