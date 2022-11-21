New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rotavators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361233/?utm_source=GNW

Global Rotavators Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rotavators estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.9% over the period 2020-2027. C Type Rotavators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the L Type Rotavators segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $437.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.7% CAGR



The Rotavators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$437.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$326.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -

Deere & Company

Greaves Cotton Limited

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

Kubota Agricultural Machinery India Pvt. Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Rotavator - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Rotavators Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotavators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Rotavators by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for C

Type Rotavators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for C Type Rotavators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for C Type Rotavators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for L

Type Rotavators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for L Type Rotavators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for L Type Rotavators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydraulic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Hydraulic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydraulic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manual by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Manual by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Manual by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Hybrid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Rotavators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotavators by Blade Type - C Type Rotavators and L Type

Rotavators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Rotavators by Blade Type - C

Type Rotavators and L Type Rotavators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by Blade Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for C Type Rotavators and

L Type Rotavators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotavators by Mechanism Type - Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Rotavators by Mechanism Type -

Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by Mechanism

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hydraulic,

Manual and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotavators by Blade Type - C Type Rotavators and L Type

Rotavators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Rotavators by Blade Type -

C Type Rotavators and L Type Rotavators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by Blade

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for C Type

Rotavators and L Type Rotavators for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotavators by Mechanism Type - Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Rotavators by Mechanism

Type - Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by

Mechanism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Rotavators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotavators by Blade Type - C Type Rotavators and L Type

Rotavators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Rotavators by Blade Type -

C Type Rotavators and L Type Rotavators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by Blade

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for C Type

Rotavators and L Type Rotavators for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotavators by Mechanism Type - Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Rotavators by Mechanism

Type - Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by Mechanism

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hydraulic,

Manual and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Rotavators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotavators by Blade Type - C Type Rotavators and L Type

Rotavators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Rotavators by Blade Type -

C Type Rotavators and L Type Rotavators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by Blade

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for C Type

Rotavators and L Type Rotavators for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotavators by Mechanism Type - Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Rotavators by Mechanism

Type - Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by Mechanism

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hydraulic,

Manual and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Rotavators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotavators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Rotavators by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotavators by Blade Type - C Type Rotavators and L Type

Rotavators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Rotavators by Blade Type -

C Type Rotavators and L Type Rotavators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by Blade

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for C Type

Rotavators and L Type Rotavators for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotavators by Mechanism Type - Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Rotavators by Mechanism

Type - Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by

Mechanism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Rotavators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotavators by Blade Type - C Type Rotavators and L Type

Rotavators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Rotavators by Blade Type -

C Type Rotavators and L Type Rotavators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by Blade

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for C Type

Rotavators and L Type Rotavators for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotavators by Mechanism Type - Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Rotavators by Mechanism

Type - Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by

Mechanism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Rotavators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotavators by Blade Type - C Type Rotavators and L Type

Rotavators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Rotavators by Blade Type -

C Type Rotavators and L Type Rotavators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by Blade

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for C Type

Rotavators and L Type Rotavators for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotavators by Mechanism Type - Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Rotavators by Mechanism

Type - Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by

Mechanism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotavators by Blade Type - C Type Rotavators and L Type

Rotavators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Rotavators by Blade Type -

C Type Rotavators and L Type Rotavators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by Blade

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for C Type

Rotavators and L Type Rotavators for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotavators by Mechanism Type - Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Rotavators by Mechanism

Type - Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by Mechanism

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hydraulic,

Manual and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Rotavators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotavators by Blade Type - C Type Rotavators and L Type

Rotavators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Rotavators by Blade Type - C

Type Rotavators and L Type Rotavators Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by Blade Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for C Type Rotavators and L

Type Rotavators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotavators by Mechanism Type - Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Rotavators by Mechanism Type -

Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by Mechanism

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hydraulic,

Manual and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rotavators by Blade Type - C Type Rotavators and L Type

Rotavators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rotavators by

Blade Type - C Type Rotavators and L Type Rotavators Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by

Blade Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for C Type

Rotavators and L Type Rotavators for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rotavators by Mechanism Type - Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rotavators by

Mechanism Type - Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by

Mechanism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Rotavators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rotavators by Blade Type - C Type Rotavators and L Type

Rotavators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rotavators by Blade

Type - C Type Rotavators and L Type Rotavators Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by

Blade Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for C Type

Rotavators and L Type Rotavators for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rotavators by Mechanism Type - Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rotavators by

Mechanism Type - Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by

Mechanism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rotavators by Blade Type - C Type Rotavators and L Type

Rotavators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of World Historic Review for Rotavators by Blade

Type - C Type Rotavators and L Type Rotavators Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by

Blade Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for C Type

Rotavators and L Type Rotavators for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rotavators by Mechanism Type - Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Rotavators by

Mechanism Type - Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Rotavators by

Mechanism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hydraulic, Manual and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

