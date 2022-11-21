Global Chemical EOR Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.8% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report: Global Chemical EOR Market , (COVID-19 Impact Analysis):- Market Segment by Type (Water-soluble Polymers, Surfactants, Polymer Gels, Biopolymers, Alkaline Chemicals), Market Segment by Technique {Polymer Flooding (PF), Surfactant-Polymer (SP) Flooding, Alkali-Surfactant-Polymer (ASP) Flooding, Alkali-Co-solvent-Polymer (ACP) Flooding, Low Tension Gas Flooding (LTG), Others}, Market Segment by Origin (Petro-based, Bio-based, Water-based), Market Segment by Application (Offshore, Onshore), PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global chemical EOR market was valued at more than US$4.00 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Continuous R&D Activities for Process Improvement

Chemical EOR is largely restricted to small-scale pilot tests. However, growing research & development work over the past few years to increase its application area is expected to further market expansion. Many universities and other educational establishments have focused on EOR and chemical EOR development, particularly universities in the US. Other countries have specialist divisions within larger oil companies researching chemical EOR, such as in the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Alongside this is the progress being implemented by international oil companies, who are developing new formulas and applications within house or in partnership with chemical experts.

Strategic Initiatives taken by Leading Companies

Prominent companies operating in this industry are adopting different strategies such as new chemicals adoption, technological innovation, advanced production process, facility expansion, chemical production expansion, research and development, merger & acquisition, partnership, contract, and agreement in order to increase their geographical presence and consumer base in order to cater growing industry requirements. For instance, in Oct 2022, BASF and Hannong Chemicals announced a production joint venture for the commercial production of non-ionic surfactants in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

The global chemical EOR industry is highly competitive in nature as large number of chemical EOR players are operating in developed as well as developing economies. Some leading companies operating in this industry are BP Plc., Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Cenovus Energy Inc., China National Offshore Oil Corporation, Equinor ASA, Royal Dutch Shell, Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger N.V, Total SE, SINOPEC, PetroChina Company Limited, International Petroleum Corporation, Murphy Oil Corporation, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), OMV AG (OMV), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, and BASF.

