New York, Nov. 21, 2022
Global Robotic Fruit Pickers Market to Reach $205.5 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Robotic Fruit Pickers estimated at US$147.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$205.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Orchards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$95 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Greenhouses segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $42.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
The Robotic Fruit Pickers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$42.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Nurseries Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR
In the global Nurseries segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$30.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$40.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Dogtooth Technologies Ltd.
FFRobotics
Ubot
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Robotic Fruit Picker - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Global Robotic Fruit Pickers Market to Reach $205.5 Million by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
