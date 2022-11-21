New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Fruit Pickers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361227/?utm_source=GNW

Global Robotic Fruit Pickers Market to Reach $205.5 Million by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Robotic Fruit Pickers estimated at US$147.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$205.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Orchards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$95 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Greenhouses segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $42.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Robotic Fruit Pickers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$42.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Nurseries Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR



In the global Nurseries segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$30.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$40.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Dogtooth Technologies Ltd.

FFRobotics

Ubot





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361227/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Robotic Fruit Picker - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Robotic Fruit Pickers Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Fruit Pickers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 9-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit Pickers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2019 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orchards by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World 9-Year Perspective for Orchards by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2019 & 2027



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Greenhouses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 9-Year Perspective for Greenhouses by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2019 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nurseries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 9-Year Perspective for Nurseries by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2019 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Robotic Fruit Pickers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)

Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Fruit Pickers by Application - Orchards, Greenhouses

and Nurseries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: USA 9-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit Pickers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orchards,

Greenhouses and Nurseries for the Years 2019 & 2027



CANADA

Table 12: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Fruit Pickers by Application - Orchards, Greenhouses

and Nurseries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: Canada 9-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit Pickers

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orchards, Greenhouses and Nurseries for the Years 2019 & 2027



JAPAN

Robotic Fruit Pickers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)

Table 14: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Fruit Pickers by Application - Orchards, Greenhouses

and Nurseries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: Japan 9-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit Pickers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orchards,

Greenhouses and Nurseries for the Years 2019 & 2027



CHINA

Robotic Fruit Pickers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)

Table 16: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Fruit Pickers by Application - Orchards, Greenhouses

and Nurseries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: China 9-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit Pickers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orchards,

Greenhouses and Nurseries for the Years 2019 & 2027



EUROPE

Robotic Fruit Pickers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)

Table 18: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Fruit Pickers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: Europe 9-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit Pickers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2019 & 2027



Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Fruit Pickers by Application - Orchards, Greenhouses

and Nurseries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: Europe 9-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit Pickers

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orchards, Greenhouses and Nurseries for the Years 2019 & 2027



FRANCE

Robotic Fruit Pickers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)

Table 22: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Fruit Pickers by Application - Orchards, Greenhouses

and Nurseries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: France 9-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit Pickers

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orchards, Greenhouses and Nurseries for the Years 2019 & 2027



GERMANY

Robotic Fruit Pickers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)

Table 24: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Fruit Pickers by Application - Orchards, Greenhouses

and Nurseries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Germany 9-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit Pickers

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orchards, Greenhouses and Nurseries for the Years 2019 & 2027



ITALY

Table 26: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Fruit Pickers by Application - Orchards, Greenhouses

and Nurseries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Italy 9-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit Pickers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orchards,

Greenhouses and Nurseries for the Years 2019 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Robotic Fruit Pickers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)

Table 28: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robotic

Fruit Pickers by Application - Orchards, Greenhouses and

Nurseries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: UK 9-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit Pickers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Orchards,

Greenhouses and Nurseries for the Years 2019 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 30: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Fruit Pickers by Application - Orchards,

Greenhouses and Nurseries - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Rest of Europe 9-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit

Pickers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Orchards, Greenhouses and Nurseries for the Years 2019 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Robotic Fruit Pickers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2020 (E)

Table 32: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Fruit Pickers by Application - Orchards,

Greenhouses and Nurseries - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Asia-Pacific 9-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit

Pickers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Orchards, Greenhouses and Nurseries for the Years 2019 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 34: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Fruit Pickers by Application - Orchards,

Greenhouses and Nurseries - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Rest of World 9-Year Perspective for Robotic Fruit

Pickers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Orchards, Greenhouses and Nurseries for the Years 2019 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

