Real World Evidence Solutions Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2463.14 Million by 2028, Globally, at 13.92% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Real World Evidence Solutions Market ” By Component (Clinical Settings Data, Patient-Powered Data, Pharmacy Data, and Claims Data), By End-User (Healthcare Payer, Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies, Healthcare Providers and Others), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Real World Evidence Solutions Market size was valued at USD 870.79 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2463.14 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.92% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=27946

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Real World Evidence Solutions Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market Overview

Real World Evidence solutions are used for producing clinical evidence based on the real-world data or RWD of any product which includes its use, benefits, and its dangers. Real World Data includes observational data of any medical product which is collected through routine clinical practices. Real World Data includes vast information such as insights, extrapolative results, foresight on diseases, medical devices, and unmet patient needs. Because of such applications, RWE solutions are in huge demand. This is largely used by pharmaceutical companies and healthcare insurance companies. RWE solutions allow these bodies to provide the necessary care to the patients based on RWD while keeping the financial risks at a minimum.

Due to the vast applications of RWE solutions, regulatory agencies have increased their support for such solutions. This factor is primarily expected to drive the demand for RWE solutions during the forecast period. These regulatory agencies use various digital aids and pharmacovigilance methods to implement RWE solutions to monitor medical products available in the market. Because of this, the legislators are also promoting the use of RWE solutions so much so that many regulatory agencies are planning to make RWE solutions a core part of their operations. All these factors altogether are expected to boost the demand for RWE solutions, thus boosting the growth of the Real World Evidence solutions market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Parexel International Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), PerkinElmer, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, and Monitor Deloitte.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market On the basis of Component, End-User, and Geography.

Real World Evidence Solutions Market, By Component Clinical Settings Data Patient-Powered Data Pharmacy Data Claims Data

Real World Evidence Solutions Market, By End-User Healthcare Payer Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies Healthcare Providers Others

Real World Evidence Solutions Market, By Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

E-Clinical Solutions Market By Type (Clinical Data Management System, Randomization and Trial Supply Management), By Delivery Mode (Web-Based and Cloud-Based, Enterprise-Based), By Geography, And Forecast

Healthcare Quality Management Market By Software (Business Intelligence And Analytics Solution, Physician Quality Reporting Solutions), By Delivery Mode (Web And Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premises Solutions), By Application (Data Management, Risk Management), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers), By Geography, And Forecast

Healthcare Automatic Identification And Data Capture (AIDC) Market By Type (Magnetic Stripe Cards, Smart Cards), By Application (Clinical Application, Non-Clinical Application), By Geography, And Forecast

Patient Registry Software Market By Product (Disease Registry, Health Service Registry, Product Registry), By Software Type (Standalone, Integrated), By Deployment Model (On-premise, Web/Cloud-based), By Database Type (Commercial, Public), By Functionality (Population Health Management, Health Information Exchange), By End Use (Government & third party, Hospitals & medical practices, Private payers), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 4 Cybersecurity Companies putting a firewall between confidential data and malware

Visualize Real World Evidence Solutions Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI-enabled platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a bright future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.