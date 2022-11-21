New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ride Hailing Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361221/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Ride Hailing Services Market to Reach $81.8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ride Hailing Services estimated at US$43.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$81.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. E-Hailing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.6% CAGR and reach US$41.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Car Sharing segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Ride Hailing Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.
Car Rental Segment to Record 10.1% CAGR
In the global Car Rental segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 19 Featured) -
Alto
Angkas
ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola Cabs)
Banma Kuaipao
BELL RESOURCES LTD.
Bhuumi Ride
Bridge Co., Ltd.
Cachet
Carasti Car Subscriptions
DACSEE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361221/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Ride Hailing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride
Hailing Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-hailing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for E-hailing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Station-Based Mobility by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Station-Based Mobility by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Institutional by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Institutional by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Personal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Personal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Ride Hailing Services Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car
Sharing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Car Sharing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car
Rental by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Car Rental by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Four-Wheelers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Four-Wheelers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Three-Wheelers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Three-Wheelers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Two-Wheelers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Two-Wheelers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Vehicle Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Vehicle Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Ride Hailing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride
Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car
Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for E-hailing,
Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride
Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and Personal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Institutional
and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride
Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,
Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ride Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car
Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for E-hailing,
Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ride Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and Personal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Institutional and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ride Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,
Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services
by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Ride Hailing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride
Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car
Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 37: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for E-hailing,
Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride
Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and Personal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Institutional
and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride
Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,
Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Ride Hailing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride
Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car
Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 43: China 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for E-hailing,
Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride
Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and Personal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Institutional
and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride
Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,
Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Ride Hailing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ride Hailing Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ride Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car
Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for E-hailing,
Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ride Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and Personal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Institutional and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ride Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,
Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services
by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Ride Hailing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ride Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car
Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 57: France 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for E-hailing,
Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ride Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and Personal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Institutional and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ride Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,
Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services
by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Ride Hailing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ride Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car
Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for E-hailing,
Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ride Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and Personal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Institutional and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ride Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,
Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services
by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride
Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car
Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for E-hailing,
Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride
Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and Personal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Institutional
and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride
Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,
Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Ride Hailing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride
Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car
Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 75: UK 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for E-hailing,
Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride
Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and Personal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Institutional
and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride
Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,
Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ride Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing,
Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ride Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and
Personal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Institutional and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ride Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,
Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing
Services by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other
Vehicle Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Ride Hailing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ride Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing,
Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ride Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and
Personal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Institutional and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ride Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,
Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing
Services by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other
Vehicle Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ride Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing,
Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ride Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and
Personal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Institutional and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ride Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,
Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing
Services by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other
Vehicle Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361221/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Ride Hailing Services Market to Reach $81.8 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ride Hailing Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361221/?utm_source=GNW