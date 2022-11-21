New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ride Hailing Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361221/?utm_source=GNW

Global Ride Hailing Services Market to Reach $81.8 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ride Hailing Services estimated at US$43.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$81.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. E-Hailing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.6% CAGR and reach US$41.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Car Sharing segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Ride Hailing Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.



Car Rental Segment to Record 10.1% CAGR



In the global Car Rental segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 19 Featured) -

Alto

Angkas

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola Cabs)

Banma Kuaipao

BELL RESOURCES LTD.

Bhuumi Ride

Bridge Co., Ltd.

Cachet

Carasti Car Subscriptions

DACSEE





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Ride Hailing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride

Hailing Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

E-hailing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for E-hailing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Station-Based Mobility by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Station-Based Mobility by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Institutional by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Institutional by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Personal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Personal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Ride Hailing Services Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Sharing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Car Sharing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Car

Rental by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Car Rental by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Four-Wheelers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Four-Wheelers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Three-Wheelers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Three-Wheelers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Two-Wheelers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Two-Wheelers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Vehicle Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Vehicle Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Ride Hailing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride

Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car

Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for E-hailing,

Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride

Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and Personal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Institutional

and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride

Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,

Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by

Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ride Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car

Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services

by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for E-hailing,

Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ride Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and Personal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Institutional and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ride Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,

Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Ride Hailing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride

Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car

Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 37: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for E-hailing,

Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride

Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and Personal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Institutional

and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride

Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,

Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by

Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Ride Hailing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride

Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car

Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 43: China 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for E-hailing,

Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride

Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and Personal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Institutional

and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride

Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,

Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by

Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Ride Hailing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ride Hailing Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ride Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car

Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services

by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for E-hailing,

Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ride Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and Personal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Institutional and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ride Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,

Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Ride Hailing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ride Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car

Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 57: France 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services

by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for E-hailing,

Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ride Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and Personal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Institutional and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ride Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,

Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Ride Hailing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ride Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car

Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services

by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for E-hailing,

Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ride Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and Personal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Institutional and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ride Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,

Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride

Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car

Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for E-hailing,

Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride

Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and Personal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Institutional

and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride

Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,

Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by

Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Ride Hailing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride

Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car

Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 75: UK 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for E-hailing,

Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride

Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and Personal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Institutional

and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ride

Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,

Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing Services by

Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ride Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing,

Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing

Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ride Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and

Personal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Institutional and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ride Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,

Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing

Services by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other

Vehicle Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Ride Hailing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ride Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing,

Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing

Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ride Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and

Personal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Institutional and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ride Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,

Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing

Services by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other

Vehicle Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ride Hailing Services by Service - E-hailing, Car Sharing,

Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing

Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car Rental and Station-Based Mobility

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ride Hailing Services by End-Use - Institutional and

Personal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing

Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Institutional and Personal for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Ride Hailing Services by Vehicle Type - Four-Wheelers,

Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other Vehicle Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Ride Hailing

Services by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Four-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Other

Vehicle Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

