New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RFID Locks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361214/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global RFID Locks Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for RFID Locks estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Key Cards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.3% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wearables segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The RFID Locks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 10.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.



Mobile Phones Segment to Record 11.7% CAGR



In the global Mobile Phones segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$285.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$616.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured) -

Dolphin RFID Pvt., Ltd.

Fortune Marketing Pvt Ltd.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited - Locking Solutions & Systems Division

Godrej Industries Ltd.

Nestwell Technologies

Onity, Inc.

RemoteLock

Siemens AG





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361214/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

RFID Lock - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitality by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Hospitality by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitality by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World RFID Locks Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

Locks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for RFID Locks by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Key

Cards by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Key Cards by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Key Cards by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Wearables by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Wearables by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Phones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Mobile Phones by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Phones by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Access Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Access Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Access Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

RFID Locks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

Locks by Application - Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing,

Residential, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for RFID Locks by Application -

Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitality, Retail,

Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

Locks by Access Device - Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile Phones

and Other Access Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for RFID Locks by Access Device -

Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other Access Devices

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by Access

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Key Cards,

Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other Access Devices for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID Locks by Application - Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing,

Residential, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for RFID Locks by Application -

Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID Locks by Access Device - Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile

Phones and Other Access Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for RFID Locks by Access

Device - Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other Access

Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by Access

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Key Cards,

Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other Access Devices for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

RFID Locks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

Locks by Application - Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing,

Residential, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for RFID Locks by Application -

Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

Locks by Access Device - Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile Phones

and Other Access Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for RFID Locks by Access Device -

Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other Access Devices

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by Access

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Key Cards,

Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other Access Devices for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

RFID Locks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

Locks by Application - Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing,

Residential, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for RFID Locks by Application -

Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

Locks by Access Device - Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile Phones

and Other Access Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for RFID Locks by Access Device -

Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other Access Devices

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by Access

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Key Cards,

Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other Access Devices for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

RFID Locks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID Locks by Application - Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing,

Residential, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for RFID Locks by Application -

Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID Locks by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for RFID Locks by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID Locks by Access Device - Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile

Phones and Other Access Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for RFID Locks by Access

Device - Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other Access

Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by Access

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Key Cards,

Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other Access Devices for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

RFID Locks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID Locks by Application - Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing,

Residential, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for RFID Locks by Application -

Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID Locks by Access Device - Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile

Phones and Other Access Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for RFID Locks by Access

Device - Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other Access

Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by Access

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Key Cards,

Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other Access Devices for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

RFID Locks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID Locks by Application - Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing,

Residential, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for RFID Locks by Application -

Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

RFID Locks by Access Device - Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile

Phones and Other Access Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for RFID Locks by Access

Device - Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other Access

Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by Access

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Key Cards,

Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other Access Devices for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

Locks by Application - Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing,

Residential, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for RFID Locks by Application -

Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

Locks by Access Device - Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile Phones

and Other Access Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for RFID Locks by Access Device -

Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other Access Devices

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by Access

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Key Cards,

Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other Access Devices for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

RFID Locks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

Locks by Application - Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing,

Residential, Automotive and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for RFID Locks by Application -

Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitality, Retail,

Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RFID

Locks by Access Device - Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile Phones

and Other Access Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for RFID Locks by Access Device -

Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other Access Devices

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by Access

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Key Cards,

Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other Access Devices for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for RFID Locks by Application - Hospitality, Retail,

Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for RFID Locks by

Application - Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Residential,

Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for RFID Locks by Access Device - Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile

Phones and Other Access Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for RFID Locks by

Access Device - Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other

Access Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by

Access Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Key

Cards, Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other Access Devices for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

RFID Locks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for RFID Locks by Application - Hospitality, Retail,

Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for RFID Locks by

Application - Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Residential,

Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for RFID Locks by Access Device - Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile

Phones and Other Access Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for RFID Locks by

Access Device - Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other

Access Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by

Access Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Key

Cards, Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other Access Devices for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for RFID Locks by Application - Hospitality, Retail,

Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for RFID Locks by

Application - Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Residential,

Automotive and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitality, Retail, Manufacturing, Residential, Automotive and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for RFID Locks by Access Device - Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile

Phones and Other Access Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 108: Rest of World Historic Review for RFID Locks by

Access Device - Key Cards, Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other

Access Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for RFID Locks by

Access Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Key

Cards, Wearables, Mobile Phones and Other Access Devices for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361214/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________