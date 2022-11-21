New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RFID Locks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361214/?utm_source=GNW
Global RFID Locks Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for RFID Locks estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Key Cards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.3% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wearables segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The RFID Locks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 10.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.
Mobile Phones Segment to Record 11.7% CAGR
In the global Mobile Phones segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$285.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$616.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured) -
Dolphin RFID Pvt., Ltd.
Fortune Marketing Pvt Ltd.
Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited - Locking Solutions & Systems Division
Godrej Industries Ltd.
Nestwell Technologies
Onity, Inc.
RemoteLock
Siemens AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
RFID Lock - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Global RFID Locks Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
