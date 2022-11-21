The Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market is expected to grow by $13500.41 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 30.72% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878573/?utm_source=GNW

41 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 30.72% during the forecast period. Our report on the content delivery network (CDN) security market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing consumption of online content, advanced and sophisticated threats, and increased dependence on the Internet.



The content delivery network (CDN) security market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Media and entertainment

• Retail

• IT and telecommunication

• Public sector

• Others



By Type

• DDoS protection

• Web application firewall

• Bot mitigation and screen scraping protection

• Data security

• DNS protection



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the proliferation of mobile applications as one of the prime reasons driving the content delivery network (CDN) security market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand for integrated CDN security solutions and the emergence of ai in CDN security will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the content delivery network (CDN) security market covers the following areas:

• Content delivery network (CDN) security market sizing

• Content delivery network (CDN) security market forecast

• Content delivery network (CDN) security market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading content delivery network (CDN) security market vendors that include Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Fastly Inc., Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Cloudflare Inc, Limelight Networks Inc., NetScout Systems Inc., Nexusguard Ltd., proinity LLC, Radware Ltd., StackPath LLC, and Wangsu Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the content delivery network (CDN) security market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

