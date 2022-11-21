The Ship-To-Shore Cranes Market Size Is Set To Reach Over $4 Billion By 2026 Due To The Rise In Cargo Transportation As Per The Business Research Company's Ship-To-Shore Cranes Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

According to The Business Research Company’s research on the ship-to-shore cranes market, the rising cargo transportation worldwide is predicted to propel the growth of the ship-to-shore cranes market going forward. Due to its low cost, high sea vessel load capacity, and lack of restrictions on a vessel carrying capacity, shipping goods by sea is one of the most popular methods of moving cargo. When transporting long-distance goods, sea freight services significantly reduce transportation costs in comparison to other methods of transporting goods over long distances this makes sea transport affordable. According to a report published by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), a UK-based trade organization for ship owners and operators, representing national ship-owner associations, throughout the world and more than 80% of the global merchant fleet stated that the annual shipping trade was worth more than $14 trillion as of 2019. Each year, ships carry about 11 billion tonnes of cargo. The ship-to-shore cranes are gantry-style cranes used to load and unload containers from ships to docks. The cranes increase efficiency and decrease human intervention and human errors in loading and unloading. Therefore, the rising cargo transportation worldwide drives ship-to-shore cranes.

Request for a sample of the global ship-to-shore cranes market report



The global ship-to-shore cranes market size is expected to grow from $2.01 billion in 2021 to $2.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.57%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The ship-to-shore cranes market growth is expected to reach $4.40 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.28%.

Automation and technological advancements are the key trends in the ship-to-shore cranes market. Automation has a remarkable impact on container management effectiveness and driver safety. The secure transfer of containers from a ship to a port is made possible by technologies like the Electronic Load System (ELC) and Ship Profiling System (SPS). Technological advancements like automation and remote computer or joystick control of STS cranes. Additionally, they permit the regulator to watch the crane operation without being hindered by fog, rain, or wind. Automation also aids in power intake optimization, which reduces crane emissions and noise. For instance, in June 2020, a Marine and Hydrokinetic Toolkit (MHKiT) was developed by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), and Sandia National Laboratories (SNL), and it was released as open-source software. By offering a toolbox of marine energy-specific functionality that enables quick data processing using open source, verified, and industry-standard data handling, MHKiT empowers the marine energy sector and enables the community to collaboratively develop and expand MHKiT in response to sector needs.

Major players in the ship-to-shore cranes market are Liebherr-International AG, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co Ltd, Wison Group, Konecranes, Kalmar, Kranunion GmbH, Sany Group Co Ltd, Noell Crane Systems Limited, Anupam Industries Limited, MAC PORT Macchine Operatrici Portuali srl, BTG Positioningsystems, Conductix-Wampfler, CONTSHIP ITALIA SPA, GANTREX and TMEIC Industrial Systems.

The global ship-to-shore cranes market overview is segmented by type into high profile cranes, low profile cranes; by lifting capacity into panamax STS cranes, post panamax STS cranes, super-post panamax STS cranes; by power supply into diesel, electric, hybrid; by outreach into less than 40 meters, 41 - 50 meters, 51 - 60 meters, more than 60 meters; by application into cargo transportation, power transmission, other applications.

North America was the largest region in the ship-to-shore cranes market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the ship-to-shore cranes market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the ship-to-shore cranes market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Ship-To-Shore Cranes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide ship-to-shore cranes market outlook, ship-to-shore cranes market forecast size and growth, ship-to-shore cranes market segments, ship-to-shore cranes market trends, ship-to-shore cranes market drivers and restraints, ship-to-shore cranes market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in its competitive landscape section for over 3,000 industry reports, covering more than 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Cranes Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Mobile, Fixed, Marine), By Business Type (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Aftersales), By End-User (Construction, Mining, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Others) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026



Overhead Cranes Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Bridge Cranes, Gantry Cranes, Monorail Cranes, Jib Cranes), By Type (Single Girder, Double Girder), By End User (Automotive, Metal & Mining, Paper, Utility, Aerospace, Shipyards, Other End User), By Operation Type (Electric, Hydraulic, Hybrid) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026



Material Handling Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Automated Guided Vehicles, Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems, Trucks And Lifts, Cranes, Pallet Racking, Conveying Systems, Hoists), By Operations (Assembly, Distribution, Transportation), By End User (Food & Beverages, Automotive, Construction, Consumer Goods & Electronic, Pharmaceuticals, E-Commerce) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026



Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.