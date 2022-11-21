The Rise In Air Passenger Traffic Is Identified As A Key Driver For The Market In The Aircraft Pumps Market Forecast As Per The Business Research Company's Aircraft Pumps Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

According to The Business Research Company’s research on the aircraft pumps market, an increase in air passenger traffic will propel the growth of the aircraft pump market. The increase in air passengers is due to rising GDP, disposable income, and living standards. Additionally, the prolonged lockdown during the Covid-19 outbreak has led to an upsurge in both business and leisure travel. As air travel increases, there is a rise in demand for aircraft. The aircraft pumps are an integral part of the aircraft that help in the flow of fluids and gases for the proper functioning of the aircraft. According to a report published in May 2022 by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a UN agency and a global forum for civil aviation, the number of passengers carried by air climbed by 65% from January to April 2022 as compared to January to April 2021, while the number of aircraft flight departures rose by 30%. Hence, an increase in air passengers and air travel will lead to a growth in the aircraft pump market.

Request for a sample of the global aircraft pumps market report



The global aircraft pumps market size is expected to grow from $3.09 billion in 2021 to $3.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The aircraft pumps market is expected to reach $4.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.69%.

Partnerships and collaboration are key trends in the aircraft pumps market. Companies are entering into a partnership with aircraft pumps manufacturer to expand their market and leverage each other's resources. For instance, in July 2021, McFarlane Aviation, US-based engineering and manufacturing company specializing in aircraft components, partnered with C J Aviation. Through this partnership, C J Aviation will improve its access to a bigger market and speed up the development and FAA certification of new products for C J's product line with the assistance of McFarlane's technical and manufacturing teams. C J Aviation is a US-based manufacturer and distributor of fuel pumps, smoke pumps, and hydraulic pumps.

Major players in the aircraft pumps market are Eaton Corporation plc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Woodward, Honeywell International Inc, Crissair, AeroControlex, Zodiac Aerosystems, Donaldson Company Inc, Safran, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Triumph Group Inc, Cascon Inc, Weldon Materials Inc, ITT Aerospace Control, and Tempest Plus.

The global aircraft pumps market segmentation is categorized by type into hydraulic pumps, fuel pumps, lube and scavenge pumps, water and wastewater pumps, air conditioning and cooling pumps; by aircraft type into fixed wing, rotary wing, unmanned aerial vehicles; by technology into engine driven, electric motor driven, ram air turbine driven, air driven; by pressure into up to 350 pounds per square inch (PSI) , between 350 – 1,500 pounds per square inch (PSI), between 1,500 – 3,000 pounds per square inch (PSI) , above 3000 pounds per square inch (PSI); by end user into OEM, aftermarket.

North America was the largest region in the aircraft pumps market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the aircraft pump market during the forecast period. The regions covered in aircraft pumps market analysis are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Aircraft Pumps Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide aircraft pumps market forecast size and growth, aircraft pumps market segments, aircraft pumps market trends, aircraft pump market drivers and restraints, aircraft pump market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in its competitive landscape section for over 3,000 industry reports, covering more than 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Aircraft Maintenance, Repair And Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Commercial Aircrafts MRO Services, Commercial Helicopters MRO Services, Commercial Gliders And Drones MRO Services, Aircraft Turbines MRO Services, Aircraft Engines MRO Services, Rocket Engines MRO Services), By Aircraft Division (Engine, Cabin Interior, Airframe, Avionics), By Size (Wide-Body, Narrow-Body, Regional), By Service Type (Annual Maintenance Contract, Individual Works) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026



Oil And Gas Pumps Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Centrifugal, Positive Displacement, Cryogenic), By Capacity (Small (Upto 500 Gpm), Medium (500-1000 Gpm), High (More Than 1000 Gpm)), By Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026



Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Global Market Report 2022 – By Stage (Single, Multiple), By Material (Cast Iron, Stainless Steel, Other Materials), By Capacity (< 500 Cfm, 500 Cfm- 1500 Cfm, > 1500 Cfm), By End-Use (Chemical Processing, Oil And Gas, Power, Paper And Pulp, General Process Industries) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026



Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.