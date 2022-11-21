Dermatology Drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Dermatology Drugs 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Dermatology Drugs and Forecasts Market Segment by Disease (Psoriasis, Dermatitis, Acne, Skin Infection, Antiaging, Antifungal, Skin Cancer, Hair Loss, Hyperpigmentation, Other Diseases), Market Segment by Route of Administration (Topical, Oral, Parenteral), Market Segment by Type (Biologics, Generics) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The Dermatology Drugs market was valued at US$24.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Increased Demand for Dermatology Drugs in Emerging Markets

Economic developments in developing/emerging countries have increased the demand for healthcare treatments. Acceptability, accessibility, and affordability are the three key factors for the commercial success of dermatological products, especially in emerging markets. For instance, in August 2022, Shiseido Co Ltd. launched SIDEKICK in China through e-commerce that focuses on Gen Z male customers. Thus, people from these regions are becoming aware of diseases and their preventive and therapeutic measures for acne, skin burns, or skin cancer. Globalization has made drugs accessible in these regions. This factor has a direct connection with the growth of the geographical dermatology drug market. So, with the emergence of new dermatology markets, the competition for dermatology drugs is increasing, and owing to this various regions and companies are competing to increase their sales of dermatology drugs in the market.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Dermatology Drugs Market?

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic's abrupt outbreak and increasing progression prompted worldwide multilateral organisations and individual private donors to pool their resources to finance research for an effective vaccine against the new coronavirus. COVID-19 is also having its greatest impact on the supply side of the economy, yet most solutions are being offered or implemented on the demand side given that little is known about how to effectively address the economic impact on the supply side. Clearly, the immediate economic impact of COVID-19 was more severe and far reaching than the economic impact of dermatology drugs. However, there is an economic impact on dermatology treatment.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 426-page report provides 195 tables and 270 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses of the Dermatology Drugs market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Dermatology Drugs. Get a financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, process, upstream, downstream, and company size and capture a higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing Dermatology Drugs market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing prevalence of skin diseases

Rising prevalence of dermatological disorders is an important factor contributing to the growth of the market. High number of infected people necessitates advanced treatment options and thus, the need for development of new drugs. As per the American Academy of Dermatology Association, an estimated 84.5 million people in the US which accounts for one in four are impacted by skin disorders. Due to large prevalence, the associated healthcare cost for medical, prevention and prescribed/non-prescribed drugs lead to US$ 75 billion in the US. Such high numbers are expected to increase the demand for dermatology drugs and boost the market growth.

A rise in initiatives for the development of new skin therapies

Increasing company initiatives in terms of launching new product ranges or collaborating to develop new skin care products are expected to the boost market growth. In April 2022, Cipla Pharmaceuticals, under its Rivela Dermascience umbrella, launched skincare products. Furthermore, new launches in different geographic locations have helped to increase the brand position and reach wider markets. In October 2021, Sun Pharma launched PrILUMYA (tildrakizumab injection) for people with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in the Canada region. Such activities are expected to boost the dermatology market

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Geriatric population to create a new market for chronic skin ailments

The rise in the geriatric population coupled with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes has triggered the growth of the dermatology drugs market. Diabetic skin is more vulnerable to bacterial infections, fungal infections, and pruritus (itching). Other common skin conditions prevalent in the elderly population include benign neoplasm, pre-cancerous lesions such as actinic keratosis, leucoplakia, ulcers, vasculitis, and senile lentigo are demanding dermatology drugs consequently creating an opportunity to treat various ailments. The market players can thus, tap this opportunity by targeting the unmet needs of the geriatric population.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the Dermatology Drugs market are Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, BMS, Cipla Pharmaceutical, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, GSK, Janssen Pharma, Lupin Limited, Merck, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi Pasteur Pharmaceutical, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Zydus Cadila Healthcare Pharmaceutical. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On September 2022, BMS received U.S. FDA approval for Sotyktu (deucravacitinib), a allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitor, for the treatment moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults.

On March 2022, the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson started VISIBLE, a large-scale prospective clinical study for people of color living with moderate to severe plaque and/or scalp PsO.

