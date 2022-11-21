The Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market is expected to grow by $119.34 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.24% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791397/?utm_source=GNW

24% during the forecast period. Our report on the hydrogen electrolyzers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of renewables with hydrogen electrolyzers, the growing adoption of fuel cell-powered vehicles, and the rising demand for hydrogen electrolyzers from the industrial sector.



The hydrogen electrolyzers market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Alkaline Electrolyzers

• PEM Electrolyzers

• Capacity Outlook

• 500 kW to 2 MW

• Less than 500 kW

• Above 2 MW



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing strategic partnerships for clean hydrogen generation as one of the prime reasons driving the hydrogen electrolyzers market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing focus on using clean hydrogen in refineries and the rising usage of fuel cells in the stationary power sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hydrogen electrolyzers market covers the following areas:

• Hydrogen electrolyzers market sizing

• Hydrogen electrolyzers market forecast

• Hydrogen electrolyzers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hydrogen electrolyzers market vendors that include Asahi Kasei Corp., Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen, Cummins Inc., ELTRA GmbH, Frames Energy Systems BV, Giner Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Idroenergy Spa, ITM Power plc, Kobe Steel Ltd., McPhy Energy SA, Nel ASA, Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, SwissHydrogen SA, Teledyne Technologies Inc., TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment, Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production, and Gaztransport and Technigaz SA. Also, the hydrogen electrolyzers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



