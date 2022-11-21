New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Renal Biomarkers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361207/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Renal Biomarkers Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Renal Biomarkers estimated at US$937.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Functional Biomarkers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$810.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Up-Regulated Proteins segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $271.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Renal Biomarkers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$271.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$254.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Other Biomarkers Segment to Record 4.9% CAGR
In the global Other Biomarkers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$87.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$122.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -
Astute Medical, Inc.
Bioporto Diagnostics A/S
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361207/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Renal Biomarker - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Renal
Biomarkers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Biomarkers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Other Biomarkers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Biomarkers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Renal Biomarkers Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Functional Biomarkers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Functional Biomarkers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Functional Biomarkers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Up-Regulated Proteins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Up-Regulated Proteins by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Up-Regulated Proteins
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assays by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassays (PETIA) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Particle-Enhanced
Turbidimetric Immunoassays (PETIA) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Particle-Enhanced
Turbidimetric Immunoassays (PETIA) by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colorimetric Assays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Colorimetric Assays by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Colorimetric Assays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Liquid Chromatography Mass
Spectrometry (LS-MS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Chromatography
Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Chemiluminescent Enzyme
Immunoassays (CLIA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemiluminescent Enzyme
Immunoassays (CLIA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diagnostic Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Laboratories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Laboratories
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Renal Biomarkers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Renal
Biomarkers by Biomarker - Functional Biomarkers, Up-Regulated
Proteins and Other Biomarkers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by Biomarker -
Functional Biomarkers, Up-Regulated Proteins and Other
Biomarkers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
Biomarker - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Functional
Biomarkers, Up-Regulated Proteins and Other Biomarkers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Renal
Biomarkers by Diagnostic Technique - Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assays, Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric
Immunoassays (PETIA), Colorimetric Assays, Liquid
Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent
Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by
Diagnostic Technique - Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays,
Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassays (PETIA),
Colorimetric Assays, Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry
(LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
Diagnostic Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays, Particle-Enhanced
Turbidimetric Immunoassays (PETIA), Colorimetric Assays, Liquid
Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent
Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Renal
Biomarkers by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by End-Use -
Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Biomarkers by Biomarker - Functional Biomarkers,
Up-Regulated Proteins and Other Biomarkers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by
Biomarker - Functional Biomarkers, Up-Regulated Proteins and
Other Biomarkers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
Biomarker - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Functional
Biomarkers, Up-Regulated Proteins and Other Biomarkers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Biomarkers by Diagnostic Technique - Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assays, Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric
Immunoassays (PETIA), Colorimetric Assays, Liquid
Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent
Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by
Diagnostic Technique - Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays,
Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassays (PETIA),
Colorimetric Assays, Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry
(LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
Diagnostic Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays, Particle-Enhanced
Turbidimetric Immunoassays (PETIA), Colorimetric Assays, Liquid
Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent
Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Biomarkers by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,
Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by
End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Renal Biomarkers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Biomarkers by Biomarker - Functional Biomarkers,
Up-Regulated Proteins and Other Biomarkers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by
Biomarker - Functional Biomarkers, Up-Regulated Proteins and
Other Biomarkers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
Biomarker - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Functional
Biomarkers, Up-Regulated Proteins and Other Biomarkers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Biomarkers by Diagnostic Technique - Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assays, Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric
Immunoassays (PETIA), Colorimetric Assays, Liquid
Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent
Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by
Diagnostic Technique - Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays,
Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassays (PETIA),
Colorimetric Assays, Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry
(LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
Diagnostic Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays, Particle-Enhanced
Turbidimetric Immunoassays (PETIA), Colorimetric Assays, Liquid
Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent
Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Biomarkers by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,
Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by End-Use -
Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Renal Biomarkers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Biomarkers by Biomarker - Functional Biomarkers,
Up-Regulated Proteins and Other Biomarkers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by
Biomarker - Functional Biomarkers, Up-Regulated Proteins and
Other Biomarkers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
Biomarker - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Functional
Biomarkers, Up-Regulated Proteins and Other Biomarkers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Biomarkers by Diagnostic Technique - Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assays, Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric
Immunoassays (PETIA), Colorimetric Assays, Liquid
Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent
Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by
Diagnostic Technique - Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays,
Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassays (PETIA),
Colorimetric Assays, Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry
(LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
Diagnostic Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays, Particle-Enhanced
Turbidimetric Immunoassays (PETIA), Colorimetric Assays, Liquid
Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent
Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Biomarkers by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,
Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by End-Use -
Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Renal Biomarkers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Biomarkers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Biomarkers by Biomarker - Functional Biomarkers,
Up-Regulated Proteins and Other Biomarkers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by
Biomarker - Functional Biomarkers, Up-Regulated Proteins and
Other Biomarkers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
Biomarker - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Functional
Biomarkers, Up-Regulated Proteins and Other Biomarkers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Biomarkers by Diagnostic Technique - Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assays, Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric
Immunoassays (PETIA), Colorimetric Assays, Liquid
Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent
Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by
Diagnostic Technique - Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays,
Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassays (PETIA),
Colorimetric Assays, Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry
(LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
Diagnostic Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays, Particle-Enhanced
Turbidimetric Immunoassays (PETIA), Colorimetric Assays, Liquid
Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent
Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Biomarkers by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,
Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by
End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Renal Biomarkers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Biomarkers by Biomarker - Functional Biomarkers,
Up-Regulated Proteins and Other Biomarkers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by
Biomarker - Functional Biomarkers, Up-Regulated Proteins and
Other Biomarkers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
Biomarker - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Functional
Biomarkers, Up-Regulated Proteins and Other Biomarkers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Biomarkers by Diagnostic Technique - Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assays, Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric
Immunoassays (PETIA), Colorimetric Assays, Liquid
Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent
Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by
Diagnostic Technique - Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays,
Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassays (PETIA),
Colorimetric Assays, Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry
(LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
Diagnostic Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays, Particle-Enhanced
Turbidimetric Immunoassays (PETIA), Colorimetric Assays, Liquid
Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent
Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Biomarkers by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,
Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by
End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Renal Biomarkers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Biomarkers by Biomarker - Functional Biomarkers,
Up-Regulated Proteins and Other Biomarkers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by
Biomarker - Functional Biomarkers, Up-Regulated Proteins and
Other Biomarkers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
Biomarker - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Functional
Biomarkers, Up-Regulated Proteins and Other Biomarkers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Biomarkers by Diagnostic Technique - Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assays, Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric
Immunoassays (PETIA), Colorimetric Assays, Liquid
Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent
Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by
Diagnostic Technique - Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays,
Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassays (PETIA),
Colorimetric Assays, Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry
(LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
Diagnostic Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays, Particle-Enhanced
Turbidimetric Immunoassays (PETIA), Colorimetric Assays, Liquid
Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent
Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Biomarkers by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,
Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by
End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Biomarkers by Biomarker - Functional Biomarkers,
Up-Regulated Proteins and Other Biomarkers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by
Biomarker - Functional Biomarkers, Up-Regulated Proteins and
Other Biomarkers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
Biomarker - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Functional
Biomarkers, Up-Regulated Proteins and Other Biomarkers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Biomarkers by Diagnostic Technique - Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assays, Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric
Immunoassays (PETIA), Colorimetric Assays, Liquid
Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent
Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by
Diagnostic Technique - Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays,
Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassays (PETIA),
Colorimetric Assays, Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry
(LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
Diagnostic Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays, Particle-Enhanced
Turbidimetric Immunoassays (PETIA), Colorimetric Assays, Liquid
Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS) and Chemiluminescent
Enzyme Immunoassays (CLIA) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Renal Biomarkers by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories,
Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Renal Biomarkers by
End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Renal Biomarkers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diagnostic
Laboratories, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Renal Biomarkers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Renal
Biomarkers by Biomarker - Functional Biomarkers, Up-Regulated
Proteins and Other Biomarkers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361207/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Renal Biomarkers Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Renal Biomarkers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361207/?utm_source=GNW