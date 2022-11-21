The Global Alcoholic Beverages Market is expected to grow by $440.18 bn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05784013/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the alcoholic beverages market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the popularity of the craft segment, a rise in mergers and acquisitions, and an increase in marketing and promotional activities.



The alcoholic beverages market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Beer

• Spirits

• Wine



By Distribution Channel

• Off-trade

• On-trade



By Geography

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages as one of the prime reasons driving the alcoholic beverages market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing online sales of alcoholic beverages and new packaging formats will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the alcoholic beverages market covers the following areas:

• Alcoholic beverages market sizing

• Alcoholic beverages market forecast

• Alcoholic beverages market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alcoholic beverages market vendors that include Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg AS, Constellation Brands Inc., D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, FIFCO USA, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Pernod Ricard SA, Stone Brewing Co. LLC, Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., Victory Brewing Co., and Yanghe Distillery Co. Ltd. Also, the alcoholic beverages market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

