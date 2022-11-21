New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361206/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids Market to Reach $333.9 Million by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids estimated at US$249.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$333.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $72.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR



The Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$59.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Applied Systems Engineering, Inc.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens AG





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361206/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart grid - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Remote Terminal Unit

(RTU) in Smart Grids by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2022 (E)

Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids by Segment - Remote Terminal

Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



CANADA

Table 5: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids by Segment - Remote

Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



JAPAN

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2022 (E)

Table 6: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids by Segment - Remote

Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



CHINA

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2022 (E)

Table 7: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids by Segment - Remote

Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



EUROPE

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2022 (E)

Table 8: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Remote Terminal Unit

(RTU) in Smart Grids by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2022 (E)

Table 10: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids by Segment - Remote

Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



GERMANY

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2022 (E)

Table 11: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids by Segment - Remote

Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 12: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids by Segment - Remote

Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 13: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids by Segment - Remote Terminal

Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 14: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids by Segment -

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2022 (E)

Table 15: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids by Segment -

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



REST OF WORLD

Table 16: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids by Segment -

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361206/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________