Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids Market to Reach $333.9 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids estimated at US$249.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$333.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $72.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR
The Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$59.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
