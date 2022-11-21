Disclosure of transactions in own shares from November 14th to November 18th, 2022

Nanterre, FRANCE

        Nanterre, November 21st, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 14th to November 18th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 14th to November 18th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI14/11/2022FR0000125486 20 000 95,08570XPAR
VINCI15/11/2022FR0000125486 32 000 94,66610XPAR
VINCI16/11/2022FR0000125486 20 200 95,30020XPAR
VINCI17/11/2022FR0000125486 29 856 94,52580XPAR
VINCI17/11/2022FR0000125486 30 144 94,42220CEUX
VINCI18/11/2022FR0000125486 8 057 94,67200XPAR
      
  TOTAL 140 257 94,7353 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

