Nanterre, November 21st, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 14th to November 18th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 14th to November 18th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 14/11/2022 FR0000125486 20 000 95,08570 XPAR VINCI 15/11/2022 FR0000125486 32 000 94,66610 XPAR VINCI 16/11/2022 FR0000125486 20 200 95,30020 XPAR VINCI 17/11/2022 FR0000125486 29 856 94,52580 XPAR VINCI 17/11/2022 FR0000125486 30 144 94,42220 CEUX VINCI 18/11/2022 FR0000125486 8 057 94,67200 XPAR TOTAL 140 257 94,7353

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

