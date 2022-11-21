English French

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 14 and 15 November 2022

Paris, 21 November 2022 – 17.45

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2022-2023 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback Total 14/11/2022 4,233 11.0491 € 46,771 XPAR LTIP 307 11.0300 € 3,386 TQEX 4,540 11.0478 € 50,157 € Total 15/11/2022 4,296 11.1059 € 47,711 XPAR LTIP 53 11.1200 € 589 TQEX 186 11.1200 € 2,068 CEUX 4,535 11.1066 € 50,369 € Total 14/11/2022 - 15/11/2022 9,075 11.0772 € 100,526 € LTIP





Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback 14/11/2022 Purchase 600 11.0400 € 6,624.00 € XPAR LTIP 14/11/2022 Purchase 1 11.0400 € 11.04 € XPAR LTIP 14/11/2022 Purchase 563 10.9700 € 6,176.11 € XPAR LTIP 14/11/2022 Purchase 34 10.9600 € 372.64 € XPAR LTIP 14/11/2022 Purchase 449 10.9600 € 4,921.04 € XPAR LTIP 14/11/2022 Purchase 48 11.0500 € 530.40 € XPAR LTIP 14/11/2022 Purchase 497 11.0500 € 5,491.85 € XPAR LTIP 14/11/2022 Purchase 395 11.0500 € 4,364.75 € XPAR LTIP 14/11/2022 Purchase 174 11.0500 € 1,922.70 € XPAR LTIP 14/11/2022 Purchase 578 11.1300 € 6,433.14 € XPAR LTIP 14/11/2022 Purchase 75 11.1100 € 833.25 € XPAR LTIP 14/11/2022 Purchase 150 11.1100 € 1,666.50 € XPAR LTIP 14/11/2022 Purchase 225 11.1100 € 2,499.75 € XPAR LTIP 14/11/2022 Purchase 75 11.1100 € 833.25 € XPAR LTIP 14/11/2022 Purchase 10 11.1100 € 111.10 € XPAR LTIP 14/11/2022 Purchase 51 11.1100 € 566.61 € XPAR LTIP 14/11/2022 Purchase 308 11.0800 € 3,412.64 € XPAR LTIP 14/11/2022 Purchase 307 11.0300 € 3,386.21 € TQEX LTIP 15/11/2022 Purchase 471 11.0800 € 5,218.68 € XPAR LTIP 15/11/2022 Purchase 122 11.0800 € 1,351.76 € XPAR LTIP 15/11/2022 Purchase 149 11.1200 € 1,656.88 € XPAR LTIP 15/11/2022 Purchase 150 11.1200 € 1,668.00 € XPAR LTIP 15/11/2022 Purchase 150 11.1200 € 1,668.00 € XPAR LTIP 15/11/2022 Purchase 50 11.1200 € 556.00 € XPAR LTIP 15/11/2022 Purchase 68 11.1200 € 756.16 € XPAR LTIP 15/11/2022 Purchase 181 11.0900 € 2,007.29 € XPAR LTIP 15/11/2022 Purchase 361 11.0900 € 4,003.49 € XPAR LTIP 15/11/2022 Purchase 277 11.0900 € 3,071.93 € XPAR LTIP 15/11/2022 Purchase 540 11.0600 € 5,972.40 € XPAR LTIP 15/11/2022 Purchase 539 11.0900 € 5,977.51 € XPAR LTIP 15/11/2022 Purchase 521 11.1300 € 5,798.73 € XPAR LTIP 15/11/2022 Purchase 111 11.1700 € 1,239.87 € XPAR LTIP 15/11/2022 Purchase 225 11.1700 € 2,513.25 € XPAR LTIP 15/11/2022 Purchase 67 11.1700 € 748.39 € XPAR LTIP 15/11/2022 Purchase 75 11.1700 € 837.75 € XPAR LTIP 15/11/2022 Purchase 239 11.1500 € 2,664.85 € XPAR LTIP 15/11/2022 Purchase 186 11.1200 € 2,068.32 € CEUX LTIP 15/11/2022 Purchase 4 11.1200 € 44.48 € TQEX LTIP 15/11/2022 Purchase 49 11.1200 € 544.88 € TQEX LTIP

1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.

