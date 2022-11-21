EssilorLuxottica: Brunello Cucinelli and EssilorLuxottica, together for the next ten years

English French Italian



Brunello Cucinelli and EssilorLuxottica, together for the next ten years

The Solomeo Casa di Moda and EssilorLuxottica signed an exclusive license agreement that will strengthen their partnership

Milan, November 21, 2022 - Brunello Cucinelli Casa di Moda and EssilorLuxottica signed, at Casa Cucinelli in Milan, an exclusive ten- year license agreement for the design, manufacture and distribution of eyewear under the “Brunello Cucinelli” brand.

The new agreement will come into effect on January 1, 2023 and run until December 31, 2032. The first collection will be introduced to the market in the first quarter of 2024. This agreement represents an extension of the ongoing collaboration between the two companies started in 2021, which included the launch of a capsule collection signed by Brunello Cucinelli and Oliver Peoples, an EssilorLuxottica’s exclusive brand.

Inspired by culture and beauty, the success of the partnership is built around a shared passion for superior quality, true artisanal craft, exquisite aesthetics and understated approach to luxury.

The long-lasting relationship continues thanks to a common vision, a taste of the beauty and the elegance of the Italian style but also thanks to strong personal affinities based on mutual esteem and loyalty.

This new long-term commitment aims to further strengthen the bonds between future generations of the two companies, as Brunello Cucinelli and his whole family wish. They have always seen Leonardo Del Vecchio as a model of humanity and a man of extraordinary class and fine competence.

Brunello Cucinelli, Executive Chairman and Creative Director of the Casa di Moda said:

«The choice we met with the highly esteemed EssilorLuxottica is much more than an agreement. It is a token of mutual affection and respect between two realities that are inspired by a passion for beauty and for things done well. After all, I have always enjoyed a special relationship with the late Leonardo Del Vecchio and I will never forget his words to me: "Look Brunello, I don't know if my eyewear is beautiful, what I can vouch for is that it is made in the best possible way". It is a statement that I feel is very close to the way I myself view work. Then I still fondly remember when, in the last days of his life, he spoke of the "beautiful factory" in Agordo: for me he was a true source of inspiration and it is not a coincidence that our constant commitment is directed precisely to increasingly beautify our factory in Solomeo. This is also why I am deeply confident in this precious understanding that our respective, new generations are called upon to nurture for the future».

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica commented:

«We are thrilled to continue our journey with Brunello Cucinelli, a luxury lifestyle brand that represents the glamour of contemporary Italian style. Through our new branded eyewear collections, we will continue to deliver beautifully designed and crafted eyewear that embody the best of Brunello Cucinelli style for the consumers around the world».

Brunello Cucinelli Casa di Moda

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. is an Italian Casa di Moda that produces luxury goods. It was founded in 1978 by the fashion designer and entrepreneur of the same name and is listed on the Italian Electronic Stock Exchange. The Company has always been rooted in the medieval hamlet of Solomeo and it is considered an authentic expression of the concept of "Humanistic Capitalism” since it can match constant, sound growth with an entrepreneurial philosophy addressing the major issues of Harmony with Creation and Human Sustainability.

Specialised in cashmere, the brand is currently believed to be one of the most exclusive brands in the chic prêt-à-porter sector, an expression of everyday lifestyle worldwide. The combination of modernity and craftsmanship, elegance and creativity, and passion and human values make Brunello Cucinelli one of the world's most exclusive and admired ambassadors of Italian style. In fact, the brand authentically expresses the values of tailoring and craftsmanship typical of products Made in Italy and the territory of the Umbria region in particular, combined with a focus on innovation and contemporary style.

Through healthy, balanced and sustainable growth, the company's main goal is to earn profits with ethics, morality and dignity, respecting the moral and economic dignity of the over 2,100 directly employed Human Resources and all those who work with them. Corporate website: www.brunellocucinelli.com

EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more and be more by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters, Salmoiraghi & Viganò and GrandVision are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. EssilorLuxottica has approximately 180,000 employees. In 2021, the Company generated consolidated pro forma revenue of Euro 21.5 billion. The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP. For more information, please visit www.essilorluxottica.com.

