Global Remote Microgrids Market to Reach $14.3 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Remote Microgrids estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Village Electrification, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.6% CAGR and reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Grid Island Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 14.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR



The Remote Microgrids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.4% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR.



Industrial Remote Mine Systems Segment to Record 12.7% CAGR



In the global Industrial Remote Mine Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$538.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -

General MicroGrids

S&C Electric Company

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Remote Microgrid - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Remote Microgrids Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Microgrids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 9-Year Perspective for Remote Microgrids by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2019 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Village Electrification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World 9-Year Perspective for Village Electrification

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2019 & 2027



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Grid

Island Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 9-Year Perspective for Grid Island Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2019 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Remote Mine Systems by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 9-Year Perspective for Industrial Remote Mine

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2019 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Military Microgrids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 9-Year Perspective for Remote Military

Microgrids by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2019 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Remote Microgrids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)

Table 12: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Microgrids by Application - Village Electrification, Grid

Island Systems, Industrial Remote Mine Systems and Remote

Military Microgrids - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: USA 9-Year Perspective for Remote Microgrids by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Village

Electrification, Grid Island Systems, Industrial Remote Mine

Systems and Remote Military Microgrids for the Years 2019 &

2027



CANADA

Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Microgrids by Application - Village Electrification,

Grid Island Systems, Industrial Remote Mine Systems and Remote

Military Microgrids - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada 9-Year Perspective for Remote Microgrids by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Village

Electrification, Grid Island Systems, Industrial Remote Mine

Systems and Remote Military Microgrids for the Years 2019 &

2027



JAPAN

Remote Microgrids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)

Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Microgrids by Application - Village Electrification,

Grid Island Systems, Industrial Remote Mine Systems and Remote

Military Microgrids - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan 9-Year Perspective for Remote Microgrids by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Village

Electrification, Grid Island Systems, Industrial Remote Mine

Systems and Remote Military Microgrids for the Years 2019 &

2027



CHINA

Remote Microgrids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)

Table 18: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Microgrids by Application - Village Electrification,

Grid Island Systems, Industrial Remote Mine Systems and Remote

Military Microgrids - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: China 9-Year Perspective for Remote Microgrids by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Village

Electrification, Grid Island Systems, Industrial Remote Mine

Systems and Remote Military Microgrids for the Years 2019 &

2027



EUROPE

Remote Microgrids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)

Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Microgrids by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 21: Europe 9-Year Perspective for Remote Microgrids by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2019 & 2027



Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Microgrids by Application - Village Electrification,

Grid Island Systems, Industrial Remote Mine Systems and Remote

Military Microgrids - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Europe 9-Year Perspective for Remote Microgrids by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Village

Electrification, Grid Island Systems, Industrial Remote Mine

Systems and Remote Military Microgrids for the Years 2019 &

2027



FRANCE

Remote Microgrids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)

Table 24: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Microgrids by Application - Village Electrification,

Grid Island Systems, Industrial Remote Mine Systems and Remote

Military Microgrids - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: France 9-Year Perspective for Remote Microgrids by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Village

Electrification, Grid Island Systems, Industrial Remote Mine

Systems and Remote Military Microgrids for the Years 2019 &

2027



GERMANY

Remote Microgrids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)

Table 26: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Microgrids by Application - Village Electrification,

Grid Island Systems, Industrial Remote Mine Systems and Remote

Military Microgrids - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Germany 9-Year Perspective for Remote Microgrids by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Village

Electrification, Grid Island Systems, Industrial Remote Mine

Systems and Remote Military Microgrids for the Years 2019 &

2027



ITALY

Table 28: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Microgrids by Application - Village Electrification,

Grid Island Systems, Industrial Remote Mine Systems and Remote

Military Microgrids - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Italy 9-Year Perspective for Remote Microgrids by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Village

Electrification, Grid Island Systems, Industrial Remote Mine

Systems and Remote Military Microgrids for the Years 2019 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Remote Microgrids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)

Table 30: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Microgrids by Application - Village Electrification, Grid

Island Systems, Industrial Remote Mine Systems and Remote

Military Microgrids - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: UK 9-Year Perspective for Remote Microgrids by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Village

Electrification, Grid Island Systems, Industrial Remote Mine

Systems and Remote Military Microgrids for the Years 2019 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 32: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Remote Microgrids by Application - Village Electrification,

Grid Island Systems, Industrial Remote Mine Systems and Remote

Military Microgrids - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Rest of Europe 9-Year Perspective for Remote

Microgrids by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Village Electrification, Grid Island Systems, Industrial

Remote Mine Systems and Remote Military Microgrids for the

Years 2019 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Remote Microgrids Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2020 (E)

Table 34: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Remote Microgrids by Application - Village Electrification,

Grid Island Systems, Industrial Remote Mine Systems and Remote

Military Microgrids - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Asia-Pacific 9-Year Perspective for Remote Microgrids

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Village Electrification, Grid Island Systems, Industrial Remote

Mine Systems and Remote Military Microgrids for the Years 2019 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 36: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Remote Microgrids by Application - Village Electrification,

Grid Island Systems, Industrial Remote Mine Systems and Remote

Military Microgrids - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Rest of World 9-Year Perspective for Remote

Microgrids by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Village Electrification, Grid Island Systems, Industrial

Remote Mine Systems and Remote Military Microgrids for the

Years 2019 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

