The Global Children Day Care Services Market is expected to grow by $164.11 billion from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a decrease in child mortality rate, increasing labor force participation of women, and positive government initiatives.



The children day care services market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Center-based

• Home-based



By End-user

• Preschool children

• Infant and toddlers

• Older children



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising trend toward high-value services as one of the prime reasons driving the children day care services market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing stress on school franchisees and the growing trend of employer-sponsored children’s daycare programs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading children day care services market vendors that include Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Busy Bees Daycare LLC, Cadence Education LLC, Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd., G8 Education Ltd., Global Childrens Center, Goddard Systems Inc., Growing Room, JP Holdings Inc., Kids R Kids International Inc., KinderCare Learning Centers LLC, KU Childrens Services, Learning Care Group, Penny and Peggy Nairn 24 Hour Childcare Inc., Primrose School Franchising Co. LLC, Spring Education Group, St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Learning Experience, The Sunshine House, and Tiny Hoppers Corp. Also, the children day care services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

