New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recommendation Engines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361198/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Recommendation Engines Market to Reach $11.1 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Recommendation Engines estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Collaborative Filtering, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 30.1% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Content-Based Filtering segment is readjusted to a revised 31.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $468 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.2% CAGR



The Recommendation Engines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$468 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.4% and 27.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.1% CAGR.



Hybrid Recommendation Segment to Record 33.3% CAGR



In the global Hybrid Recommendation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 33.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$335.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -

500Menu

Appsaya

ARTO Gallery

Ascentspark Software

Bizzy

CardCruncher

CollegeAI, Inc.

CRE Matrix

Dirask

Driverbase Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361198/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Recommendation Engine - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2019 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Collaborative Filtering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 9-Year Perspective for Collaborative Filtering

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2019 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content-Based Filtering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 9-Year Perspective for Content-Based Filtering

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2019 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Recommendation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 9-Year Perspective for Hybrid Recommendation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2019 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 9-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2019 & 2027



Table 11: World Recommendation Engines Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 9-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2019 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Personalized Campaigns & Customer Delivery by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 9-Year Perspective for Personalized Campaigns &

Customer Delivery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2019 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Product Planning & Proactive Asset Management by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 9-Year Perspective for Product Planning &

Proactive Asset Management by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2019 & 2027



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Strategy Operations & Planning by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 9-Year Perspective for Strategy Operations &

Planning by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2019 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 9-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2019 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Information Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World 9-Year Perspective for Information Technology

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2019 & 2027



Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 9-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2019 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 9-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2019 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World 9-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2019 & 2027



Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 9-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2019 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Recommendation Engines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Type - Collaborative Filtering,

Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid Recommendation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collaborative

Filtering, Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid Recommendation

for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 36: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Application - Personalized Campaigns &

Customer Delivery, Product Planning & Proactive Asset

Management and Strategy Operations & Planning - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Personalized Campaigns & Customer Delivery, Product Planning &

Proactive Asset Management and Strategy Operations & Planning

for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by End-Use - Retail, Information

Technology, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Information Technology, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Type - Collaborative Filtering,

Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid Recommendation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collaborative

Filtering, Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid Recommendation

for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 42: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Application - Personalized Campaigns &

Customer Delivery, Product Planning & Proactive Asset

Management and Strategy Operations & Planning - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Personalized Campaigns & Customer Delivery, Product Planning &

Proactive Asset Management and Strategy Operations & Planning

for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by End-Use - Retail, Information

Technology, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Information Technology, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027



JAPAN

Recommendation Engines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)

Table 48: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Type - Collaborative Filtering,

Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid Recommendation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collaborative

Filtering, Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid Recommendation

for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Application - Personalized Campaigns &

Customer Delivery, Product Planning & Proactive Asset

Management and Strategy Operations & Planning - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Personalized Campaigns & Customer Delivery, Product Planning &

Proactive Asset Management and Strategy Operations & Planning

for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 54: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by End-Use - Retail, Information

Technology, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Information Technology, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027



CHINA

Recommendation Engines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Type - Collaborative Filtering,

Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid Recommendation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collaborative

Filtering, Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid Recommendation

for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 60: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Application - Personalized Campaigns &

Customer Delivery, Product Planning & Proactive Asset

Management and Strategy Operations & Planning - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Personalized Campaigns & Customer Delivery, Product Planning &

Proactive Asset Management and Strategy Operations & Planning

for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by End-Use - Retail, Information

Technology, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Information Technology, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027



EUROPE

Recommendation Engines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)

Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Europe 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2019 & 2027



Table 66: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Type - Collaborative Filtering,

Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid Recommendation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collaborative

Filtering, Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid Recommendation

for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Application - Personalized Campaigns &

Customer Delivery, Product Planning & Proactive Asset

Management and Strategy Operations & Planning - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Personalized Campaigns & Customer Delivery, Product Planning &

Proactive Asset Management and Strategy Operations & Planning

for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 72: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by End-Use - Retail, Information

Technology, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Information Technology, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027



FRANCE

Recommendation Engines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Type - Collaborative Filtering,

Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid Recommendation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collaborative

Filtering, Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid Recommendation

for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 78: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Application - Personalized Campaigns &

Customer Delivery, Product Planning & Proactive Asset

Management and Strategy Operations & Planning - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Personalized Campaigns & Customer Delivery, Product Planning &

Proactive Asset Management and Strategy Operations & Planning

for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by End-Use - Retail, Information

Technology, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Information Technology, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027



GERMANY

Recommendation Engines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)

Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Type - Collaborative Filtering,

Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid Recommendation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collaborative

Filtering, Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid Recommendation

for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 84: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 85: Germany 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Application - Personalized Campaigns &

Customer Delivery, Product Planning & Proactive Asset

Management and Strategy Operations & Planning - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Personalized Campaigns & Customer Delivery, Product Planning &

Proactive Asset Management and Strategy Operations & Planning

for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by End-Use - Retail, Information

Technology, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Information Technology, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027



ITALY

Table 90: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Type - Collaborative Filtering,

Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid Recommendation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 91: Italy 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collaborative

Filtering, Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid Recommendation

for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Application - Personalized Campaigns &

Customer Delivery, Product Planning & Proactive Asset

Management and Strategy Operations & Planning - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Personalized Campaigns & Customer Delivery, Product Planning &

Proactive Asset Management and Strategy Operations & Planning

for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 96: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by End-Use - Retail, Information

Technology, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Information Technology, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Recommendation Engines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)

Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Type - Collaborative Filtering,

Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid Recommendation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: UK 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collaborative

Filtering, Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid Recommendation

for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: UK 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 102: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by Application - Personalized Campaigns &

Customer Delivery, Product Planning & Proactive Asset

Management and Strategy Operations & Planning - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 103: UK 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Personalized Campaigns & Customer Delivery, Product Planning &

Proactive Asset Management and Strategy Operations & Planning

for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recommendation Engines by End-Use - Retail, Information

Technology, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation Engines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Information Technology, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Recommendation Engines by Type - Collaborative

Filtering, Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid Recommendation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Rest of Europe 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation

Engines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Collaborative Filtering, Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid

Recommendation for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 108: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Recommendation Engines by Deployment - Cloud and

On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Europe 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation

Engines by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Recommendation Engines by Application -

Personalized Campaigns & Customer Delivery, Product Planning &

Proactive Asset Management and Strategy Operations & Planning -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation

Engines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Personalized Campaigns & Customer Delivery, Product

Planning & Proactive Asset Management and Strategy Operations &

Planning for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 112: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Recommendation Engines by End-Use - Retail,

Information Technology, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Rest of Europe 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation

Engines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, Information Technology, Media & Entertainment,

Healthcare, BFSI and Other End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Recommendation Engines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2020 (E)

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Recommendation Engines by Type - Collaborative Filtering,

Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid Recommendation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 115: Asia-Pacific 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation

Engines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Collaborative Filtering, Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid

Recommendation for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Recommendation Engines by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Asia-Pacific 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation

Engines by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 118: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Recommendation Engines by Application - Personalized

Campaigns & Customer Delivery, Product Planning & Proactive

Asset Management and Strategy Operations & Planning -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Asia-Pacific 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation

Engines by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Personalized Campaigns & Customer Delivery, Product

Planning & Proactive Asset Management and Strategy Operations &

Planning for the Years 2019 & 2027



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Recommendation Engines by End-Use - Retail, Information

Technology, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 121: Asia-Pacific 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation

Engines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, Information Technology, Media & Entertainment,

Healthcare, BFSI and Other End-Uses for the Years 2019 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 122: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Recommendation Engines by Type - Collaborative Filtering,

Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid Recommendation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of World 9-Year Perspective for Recommendation

Engines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Collaborative Filtering, Content-Based Filtering and Hybrid



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361198/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________