TSG-Backed CorePower Yoga and Appnovation Win Two Awards at 2022 CMA Awards Show

SAN FRANCISCO, CA & VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSG Consumer Partners (“TSG”), a leading private equity firm and majority owner of CorePower Yoga, the largest yoga studio brand in the U.S., and Appnovation, a global digital partner, today announced that the companies have won two 2022 Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) Awards. In the Healthcare sector, CorePower Yoga and Appnovation were recognized in the Innovative Media category with a Bronze award and in the MarTech category with a Silver award for the launch of CorePower Yoga’s new website.

In September 2021 and March 2022 respectively, TSG, CorePower Yoga and Appnovation launched the redesigned CorePower Yoga website and mobile app, which enables students to book in-studio classes and participate in on-demand and live-streaming classes all on one platform. This unified omnichannel offering delivers a personalized, data-driven experience for each student, with consistent navigation, branding, and design across interactions.

In the six-month period following the launch of its new website, CorePower Yoga experienced a 282% increase in overall pageviews, a 262% increase in sessions, and a 66% increase in 28-day active users when compared to the same period the year before. Additionally, in a four-month period following the launch of its new mobile app, CorePower Yoga experienced a 117% increase in overall pageviews and an 83% increase in monthly active users when compared to the same period the year before.

Since TSG acquired CorePower Yoga in 2019, the TSG Digital Team, a dedicated practice within TSG working with partner companies to accelerate digital capabilities, has worked with CorePower Yoga to amplify the brand’s differentiated culture and core values through enhanced digital offerings, including designing CorePower Yoga’s mobile app and website. TSG and CorePower Yoga selected Appnovation as their development partner to develop the app and website to specification and bring them to market launch. The TSG Digital Team continues to work with CorePower to make design and user experience updates.

“CorePower Yoga’s dedication to growing their digital presence has been instrumental to attracting and retaining new students, and we look forward to our continued partnership,” said Margo Hays, Managing Director, Digital Strategy at TSG. “We are grateful to Appnovation, who brought a high level of commitment and excellence in developing the mobile app and website and served as strong thought partners and collaborators.”

“We are honored to have won this prestigious award, which is a testament to the caliber of work done by the TSG, Appnovation and CorePower teams to enhance the overall digital experience for our students across platforms,” said Sarah Choi, Chief Commercial Officer at CorePower Yoga. “As demand for live-streaming classes skyrocketed due to the pandemic, this new offering has allowed us to better connect with students and meet them where they are.”

“With its new website, CorePower Yoga delivers exceptional experiences for their students, powering their practice anytime, when and where they need it,” said Scott Wassmer, Global President at Appnovation. “At Appnovation, our purpose is to create better lives through better digital - and developing a solution to help CorePower Yoga better connect with students through innovative digital feels well aligned to that mission.”

The Annual CMA Awards recognizes the best in Canadian marketing, including the top campaigns, digital solutions and marketing professionals of the year. The CMA is the voice of the marketing profession in Canada and serves members in corporate, not-for-profit, public and post-secondary sectors. The 2022 CMA Awards were announced on November 18 during a ceremony attended by industry professionals. A full list of CMA Award winners can be found here.

About TSG Consumer Partners

TSG Consumer Partners, LP is a leading private equity firm with approximately $20 billion in assets under management that partners with founders and management teams to build and accelerate growth for best-in-class consumer-facing businesses. Since its founding in 1986, TSG has been an active investor in the consumer industry. Representative past and present partner companies include Backcountry, Canyon Bicycles, Duckhorn, Dutch Bros, e.l.f. Cosmetics, IT Cosmetics, Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers, Mavis Tires, Planet Fitness, popchips, Power Stop, REVOLVE, Revolut, Robinhood, Rough Country, Smashbox, Super Star Car Wash, Stumptown, The Wrench Group, Thrive Pet Healthcare, and Vitaminwater. For more information, visit tsgconsumer.com.

About CorePower Yoga

CorePower Yoga shares the transformative power of yoga with every mind, every body, everywhere through its physically intense workouts rooted in the mindfulness of yoga. CorePower Yoga is the nation's largest yoga studio brand with more than 220 locations across the country, digital livestream and on-demand classes, and thousands of passionate, accredited yoga teachers providing the opportunity for people to breathe, move and sweat together – and discover the magic that happens when physical meets mindful. For more information, visit corepoweryoga.com.

About Appnovation

Appnovation is a global digital partner that delivers business impact today and drives the digital future for our clients. We build digital solutions that are purposeful, customer-first and add long-lasting value.

We’re an award-winning team dedicated to building better lives through better digital.