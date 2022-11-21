Mini Museum Launches the Largest Single-Item Black Friday Discount in History

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Black Friday, Mini Museum is offering one discerning collector the opportunity to purchase a unique World War II artifact of incredible historical importance at a record-breaking discount.

For one day only, a complete Manhattan Project Shield Window will be available to purchase for $2,400,000. This is a discount of $1,000,000 off the regular price of $3,400,000 for this incomparable historical object, making this the largest single-item Black Friday discount in history.

"There is really nothing else like this window," said Mini Museum Co-Founder Jamie Grove. "It is a singular object in history that represents the shift to the Atomic Era."

Through this crystal-clear window, scientists at the Hanford Site in Washington produced the plutonium that would eventually be used in the world's first atomic bomb explosion: the Trinity nuclear test where Robert Oppenheimer would recall the words of the Bhagavad Gita, "Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds." Later, the site would produce the plutonium used in the "Fat Man" atomic bomb.

Only a few complete shield windows still exist, with many having been broken or lost. This particular window was sold during a government surplus auction in the late 1980s as part of the decommissioning process of the plant. Measuring 54" in length and weighing roughly 1,700 pounds, this particular window is the largest known complete window in private hands.

There's no fear of radioactivity in this relic due to its high lead concentration. That said, any prospective buyer will still want to be careful to use gloves, as too much lead exposure can be dangerous. This was just one of many dangers scientists working on the Manhattan Project faced on a daily basis.

While this object is destined for one particular collection, fragments from smaller shield windows are also available on Mini Museum's website at prices starting at just $29.

For more information on this item, please visit https://minimuseum.com/manhattan-project-shield-window.

More About Mini Museum

Mini Museum is a global collectibles company focused on sharing a love of science and history with the world. Since 2014, their public collection has grown to encompass hundreds of different topics spanning across billions of years of history. With customers in more than 120 countries, Mini Museum has delivered over 1,000,000 rare objects to collectors, educators, and fans around the world. Visit our website at minimuseum.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Jamie Grove

Co-Founder

press@minimuseum.com



Related Files

2022-11-21-manhattan-project-glass-one-million-dollar-sale.pdf

Related Images











Image 1: Manhattan Project Shield Window





A truly exceptional, one-of-a-kind artifact from WWII. This complete shield window from the Manhattan Project's 221-T Plant in Hanford, Washington, is breathtaking to behold. (On display with a large $1.8M crystal)









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment