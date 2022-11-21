Safety Training Seminars Announces the Opening of Three CPR Renewal Schools Around San Jose - Morgan Hill, Los Gatos, and Santa Clara

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Training Seminars, an official American Heart Association©(AHA) Training Center based in San Jose, CA, is continuing to expand its footprint with the opening of three CPR training centers around San Jose. The new locations are: Morgan Hill, Los Gatos, and Santa Clara, with each offering paths to certification in various lifesaving skills, including CPR, BLS, ACLS, and PALS.

In alignment with its existing centers, Safety Training Seminars' new training centers are offering daily training courses with flexible schedules to meet the needs of busy healthcare professionals. Besides its main office in San Jose, there are three new facilities located in:

Morgan Hill, 15585 Monterey Rd.

Los Gatos, 236 North Santa Cruz Ave.

Santa Clara, 1400 Coleman Ave.

Each location offers CPR, BLS, ACLS, and PALS certification courses. Programs consist of online learning components and on-site skills testing, which leads to certification in the relevant area.

ACLS Heartcode courses cover Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support training and skills for those seeking initial or renewal certification. Instruction emphasizes the importance of continuous, high-quality CPR, and the programs are ideal for participants responding to cardiopulmonary arrest scenarios or other cardiovascular emergencies.

Adult and Pediatric Heartsaver CPR and First-Aid Heartcode courses teach attendees how to administer CPR for infants, children, and adults. These lifesaving courses cover various additional procedures, including choke saving, AED use, bleeding treatment, seizures, EpiPen® administration, burn treatment, and more. The classes are ideal for a wide variety of participants, including teachers, babysitters, grandparents, supervisors, and more.

BLS CPR Provider Heartcode courses cover Basic Life Support fundamentals for participants seeking initial or renewal certification. Attendees learn to properly recognize various life-threatening emergencies, administer chest compressions, and use AEDs.

PALS Courses are designed for initial or renewal certification in Pediatric Advanced Life Support. The courses are designed for those responding to emergencies in infants and children and for personnel in emergency response, emergency medicine, intensive care, and critical care units.

"Safety Training Seminars' mission is to make lifesaving training programs more accessible to Californians so they can advance in their careers or feel confident to step in during an emergency," said Laura Seidel, owner of Safety Training Seminars. "Our three new locations help us continue to advance this mission by offering flexible training schedules at locations around San Jose."

Safety Training Seminars is a woman-owned business offering essential lifesaving training and certification courses since 1989. Programs include CPR, First-aid, BLS, ACLS, PALS, NRP, and EMSA classes. With over 32 locations throughout Northern California, Safety Training Centers is committed to offering affordable, flexible training in comfortable classrooms. To learn more, visit www.bayareacpr.org.

