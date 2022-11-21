English French



Paris, 21 November 2022, 6:00 p.m.

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 5,000 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name of the issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares* ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 14/11/2022 FR0000131757 21 78.45 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 14/11/2022 FR0000131757 31 78.45 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 14/11/2022 FR0000131757 948 78.20 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 15/11/2022 FR0000131757 1,000 80.19 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 16/11/2022 FR0000131757 67 80.30 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 16/11/2022 FR0000131757 50 77.04 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 16/11/2022 FR0000131757 883 80.39 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 17/11/2022 FR0000131757 37 75.80 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 17/11/2022 FR0000131757 963 75.69 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 18/11/2022 FR0000131757 12 73.70 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 18/11/2022 FR0000131757 6 74.05 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 18/11/2022 FR0000131757 982 74.90 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 5,000 77.84

Details per transaction

Calendar

22.02.2023: Publication of 2022 Group annual results

27.04.2023: Publication of 2023 Group first-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www. eramet .com

