Detroit Free Press names Eversight a winner of the Michigan Top Workplaces 2022 award

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eversight, a nonprofit eye bank dedicated to restoring sight and preventing blindness worldwide through donation, transplantation and research, has been named a 2022 Top Workplace in Michigan through the Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces competition. This recognition is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.



“We have prioritized listening to our employees and taking the time to ensure that everything we do – whether it’s having a difficult and emotional conversation with a next of kin, providing cornea tissue to our surgeons for transplantation or research partners to find new treatments and cures for blinding eye diseases, empowering transplant recipients to share their life-changing stories, building authentic relationships with philanthropic supporters and community partners, or our day-to-day internal interactions – is aligned with our core culture and tied to our values of service, drive and trust,” said Diane Hollingsworth, Eversight president/CEO. “We are honored to be recognized with this award and look forward to continuing to foster an environment that elevates and empowers all our stakeholders.”



In October, Eversight won three Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence awards in the areas of Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being and being a Woman-Led organization. These awards are based on the same employee engagement survey and recognize organizations across the country that have made a positive impact on the workplace by prioritizing people.



“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”



