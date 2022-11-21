New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radar Simulators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361187/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Radar Simulators Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Radar Simulators estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027. Operation Training, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the System Training segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $476.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Radar Simulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$476.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$390.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Adacel Technologies Ltd.

ARI Simulation

Cambridge Pixel Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361187/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Radar Simulator - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar

Simulators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Radar Simulators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 10: World Radar Simulators Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Operation Training by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Operation Training by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Operation Training by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

System Training by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for System Training by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for System Training by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Radar Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar

Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System Training -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA Historic Review for Radar Simulators by Product -

Operation Training and System Training Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Operation

Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar

Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Radar Simulators by

Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



CANADA

Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Radar Simulators by

Product - Operation Training and System Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Operation

Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Radar Simulators by

Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



JAPAN

Radar Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)

Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Radar Simulators by Product -

Operation Training and System Training Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Operation

Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Radar Simulators by

Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



CHINA

Radar Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)

Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: China Historic Review for Radar Simulators by Product -

Operation Training and System Training Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 37: China 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Operation

Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Radar Simulators by

Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



EUROPE

Radar Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)

Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Simulators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Radar Simulators by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Radar Simulators by

Product - Operation Training and System Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Operation

Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Radar Simulators by

Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



FRANCE

Radar Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)

Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: France Historic Review for Radar Simulators by

Product - Operation Training and System Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 52: France 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Operation

Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Radar Simulators by

Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



GERMANY

Radar Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)

Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Germany Historic Review for Radar Simulators by

Product - Operation Training and System Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 58: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Operation

Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Radar Simulators by

Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



ITALY

Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Italy Historic Review for Radar Simulators by Product -

Operation Training and System Training Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 64: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Operation

Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radar Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Radar Simulators by

Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Radar Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)

Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar

Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System Training -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: UK Historic Review for Radar Simulators by Product -

Operation Training and System Training Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 70: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Operation

Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar

Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Radar Simulators by

Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 74: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Radar Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Radar Simulators

by Product - Operation Training and System Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 76: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar

Simulators by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Operation Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Radar Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Radar Simulators

by Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar

Simulators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Military and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Radar Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2020 (E)

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Radar Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Radar Simulators by

Product - Operation Training and System Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 82: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Operation

Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Radar Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Radar Simulators by

Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 85: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Military and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 86: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Radar Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System

Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of World Historic Review for Radar Simulators by

Product - Operation Training and System Training Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Radar

Simulators by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Operation Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Radar Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of World Historic Review for Radar Simulators by

Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Radar

Simulators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Military and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361187/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________