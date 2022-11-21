New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radar Simulators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361187/?utm_source=GNW
Global Radar Simulators Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Radar Simulators estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027. Operation Training, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the System Training segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $476.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR
The Radar Simulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$476.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$390.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Adacel Technologies Ltd.
ARI Simulation
Cambridge Pixel Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Radar Simulator - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar
Simulators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Radar Simulators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 10: World Radar Simulators Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Operation Training by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Operation Training by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Operation Training by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System Training by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for System Training by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for System Training by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Radar Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar
Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System Training -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA Historic Review for Radar Simulators by Product -
Operation Training and System Training Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Operation
Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar
Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Radar Simulators by
Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military
and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Radar Simulators by
Product - Operation Training and System Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Operation
Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Radar Simulators by
Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military
and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
JAPAN
Radar Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Radar Simulators by Product -
Operation Training and System Training Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Operation
Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Radar Simulators by
Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military
and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
CHINA
Radar Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: China Historic Review for Radar Simulators by Product -
Operation Training and System Training Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Operation
Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Radar Simulators by
Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military
and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
EUROPE
Radar Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Simulators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Radar Simulators by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Radar Simulators by
Product - Operation Training and System Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Operation
Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Radar Simulators by
Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military
and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
FRANCE
Radar Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: France Historic Review for Radar Simulators by
Product - Operation Training and System Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 52: France 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Operation
Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: France Historic Review for Radar Simulators by
Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military
and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
GERMANY
Radar Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)
Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Germany Historic Review for Radar Simulators by
Product - Operation Training and System Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 58: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Operation
Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Radar Simulators by
Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military
and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
ITALY
Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Italy Historic Review for Radar Simulators by Product -
Operation Training and System Training Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 64: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Operation
Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Radar Simulators by
Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military
and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Radar Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)
Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar
Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System Training -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: UK Historic Review for Radar Simulators by Product -
Operation Training and System Training Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 70: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Operation
Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar
Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK Historic Review for Radar Simulators by
Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military
and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 74: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Radar Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Radar Simulators
by Product - Operation Training and System Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 76: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar
Simulators by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Operation Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Radar Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Radar Simulators
by Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar
Simulators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Military and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Radar Simulators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2020 (E)
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Radar Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Radar Simulators by
Product - Operation Training and System Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 82: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Operation
Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Radar Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Radar Simulators by
Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 85: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Radar Simulators
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 86: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Radar Simulators by Product - Operation Training and System
Training - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of World Historic Review for Radar Simulators by
Product - Operation Training and System Training Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Radar
Simulators by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Operation Training and System Training for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Radar Simulators by Application - Military and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of World Historic Review for Radar Simulators by
Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Radar
Simulators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Military and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
