Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)

(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546)

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

21 November 2022

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the “Market Abuse Regulations”), the Company announces that it was informed on 18 November 2022 of the following transaction by Beg Kaleh Services Limited, a company connected with one of the Company’s directors, Mr Philip Bisson, by virtue of his being a director of the Company.

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a)



Name



Beg Keleh Services Limited 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status



Person closely associated with Philip Bisson, Director b)



Initial notification /Amendment



Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name



Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

on behalf of Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC b)



LEI



2138007ENW3JEJXC8658 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code







Redeemable Participating Preference Shares







ISIN GB00B15PV034 b)



Nature of the transaction



Purchase c)







Price(s) and volume(s)











Price(s) Volume(s) £1.31 7,000 d)



Aggregated information







- Aggregated volume







- Price











7,000 @ £1.31







£9,170.00 e)



Date of the transaction



18 November 2022 f)



Place of the transaction



London Stock Exchange XLON

Following this transaction, Mr Bisson holds a beneficial interest in 1,241,000 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares, representing 1.17% of the Fund’s issued share capital (excluding treasury shares).

Enquiries:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Secretary

Tel.: 01534 700 000

`

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

