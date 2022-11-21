The Global Coal Tar Market is expected to grow by $1775.59 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.24% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coal Tar Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678772/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the coal tar market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for coal tar products from the healthcare sector, the use of coal tar pitch in aluminum smelting, and global growth in liquid fuel consumption.



The coal tar market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Coal tar processing

• Carbon black

• Others



By Type

• Low-temperature coal tar

• Medium-temperature coal tar

• High-temperature coal tar



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of advanced types of coal tar pitch as one of the prime reasons driving the coal tar market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of needle coke in lithium-ion batteries and the application of coal tar in roofing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the coal tar market covers the following areas:

• Coal tar market sizing

• Coal tar market forecast

• Coal tar market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coal tar market vendors that include Baosteel Group Corp., Coopers Creek Chemical Corp., Epsilon Carbon Pvt. Ltd., Ganga Rasayanie Pvt. Ltd., Himadri Speciality Chemica, Indian Tarcoal Co., Italiana Coke Srl, Jalan Carbons and Chemicals, Koppers Holdings Inc., Metinvest B.V, National Aluminium Co. Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Palriwal Industries Pvt. Ltd., POSCO, Rain Carbon Inc., Shree Shyam Chemicals, Spectrum Laboratory Products, Tata Steel Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, and voestalpine AG. Also, the coal tar market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678772/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________