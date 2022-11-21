Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital
as of October 31, 2022
(Articles L. 233-8 (II) of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority)
|Date
|Total number of shares in the capital
|Number of theoretical voting rights
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|10/31/2022
|95 375 232
|161 678 111
|161 678 111
Next on the agenda: : Revenues Q4 2022, on January 25, 2023 (after market close)
