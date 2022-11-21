New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361181/?utm_source=GNW

Global Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery Market to Reach $66 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery estimated at US$47.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$66 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Metered Dose Inhalers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$28.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry Powder Inhalers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Nebulizers Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR



In the global Nebulizers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

AireHealth, LLC

Allergenix

Channel Products

Chemring Group PLC

Epalex Corp.

Genetic SpA

Micot

Omron Healthcare India

Pneuma Respiratory

Rotech Healthcare, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361181/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Pulmonary/ Respiratory Drug Delivery - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361181/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

