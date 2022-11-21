New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361181/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery Market to Reach $66 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery estimated at US$47.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$66 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Metered Dose Inhalers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$28.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry Powder Inhalers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
The Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Nebulizers Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR
In the global Nebulizers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
AireHealth, LLC
Allergenix
Channel Products
Chemring Group PLC
Epalex Corp.
Genetic SpA
Micot
Omron Healthcare India
Pneuma Respiratory
Rotech Healthcare, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361181/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Pulmonary/ Respiratory Drug Delivery - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asthma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Asthma by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Asthma by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cystic Fibrosis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Cystic Fibrosis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Cystic Fibrosis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metered Dose Inhalers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Metered Dose Inhalers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Metered Dose Inhalers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry
Powder Inhalers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Dry Powder Inhalers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry Powder Inhalers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nebulizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Nebulizers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Nebulizers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease (COPD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease (COPD) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Application - Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug
Delivery by Application - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary
Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD),
Cystic Fibrosis and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Product - Metered Dose
Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and Nebulizers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug
Delivery by Product - Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder
Inhalers and Nebulizers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and Nebulizers
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Application - Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Application - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary /
Respiratory Drug Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary
Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Product - Metered Dose
Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and Nebulizers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Product - Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder
Inhalers and Nebulizers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary /
Respiratory Drug Delivery by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and
Nebulizers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Application - Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Application - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD),
Cystic Fibrosis and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Product - Metered Dose
Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and Nebulizers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Product - Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder
Inhalers and Nebulizers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and Nebulizers
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Application - Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Application - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD),
Cystic Fibrosis and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Product - Metered Dose
Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and Nebulizers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Product - Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder
Inhalers and Nebulizers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and Nebulizers
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Application - Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Application - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary /
Respiratory Drug Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary
Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary /
Respiratory Drug Delivery by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Product - Metered Dose
Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and Nebulizers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Product - Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder
Inhalers and Nebulizers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary /
Respiratory Drug Delivery by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and
Nebulizers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Application - Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Application - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary /
Respiratory Drug Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary
Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Product - Metered Dose
Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and Nebulizers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Product - Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder
Inhalers and Nebulizers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary /
Respiratory Drug Delivery by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and
Nebulizers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022:
( E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Application - Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Application - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary /
Respiratory Drug Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary
Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Product - Metered Dose
Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and Nebulizers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Product - Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder
Inhalers and Nebulizers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary /
Respiratory Drug Delivery by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and
Nebulizers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Application - Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Application - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD),
Cystic Fibrosis and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Product - Metered Dose
Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and Nebulizers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Product - Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder
Inhalers and Nebulizers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and Nebulizers
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Application - Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug
Delivery by Application - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary
Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD),
Cystic Fibrosis and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Product - Metered Dose
Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and Nebulizers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug
Delivery by Product - Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder
Inhalers and Nebulizers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary / Respiratory
Drug Delivery by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and Nebulizers
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Application -
Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic
Fibrosis and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pulmonary /
Respiratory Drug Delivery by Application - Asthma, Chronic
Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary /
Respiratory Drug Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary
Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Product - Metered
Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and Nebulizers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pulmonary /
Respiratory Drug Delivery by Product - Metered Dose Inhalers,
Dry Powder Inhalers and Nebulizers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary /
Respiratory Drug Delivery by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and
Nebulizers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Application -
Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic
Fibrosis and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pulmonary /
Respiratory Drug Delivery by Application - Asthma, Chronic
Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary /
Respiratory Drug Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary
Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Product - Metered
Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and Nebulizers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pulmonary /
Respiratory Drug Delivery by Product - Metered Dose Inhalers,
Dry Powder Inhalers and Nebulizers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary /
Respiratory Drug Delivery by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and
Nebulizers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Application -
Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic
Fibrosis and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Pulmonary /
Respiratory Drug Delivery by Application - Asthma, Chronic
Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary /
Respiratory Drug Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary
Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery by Product - Metered
Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and Nebulizers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Pulmonary /
Respiratory Drug Delivery by Product - Metered Dose Inhalers,
Dry Powder Inhalers and Nebulizers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Pulmonary /
Respiratory Drug Delivery by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Metered Dose Inhalers, Dry Powder Inhalers and
Nebulizers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361181/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery Market to Reach $66 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pulmonary / Respiratory Drug Delivery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361181/?utm_source=GNW