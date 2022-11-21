The Global Hookah Tobacco Market is expected to grow by $745.39 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hookah Tobacco Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05618620/?utm_source=GNW

98% during the forecast period. Our report on the hookah tobacco market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing launch of new products, the growing popularity of hookah bars, lounges, and cafe culture, and rising number of organized retailing outlets.



The hookah tobacco market is segmented as below:

By Product

• SHT

• MHT

• LHT



By Application

• FrHT

• BevHT

• CfHT

• ScHT



By Geographical Landscape

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the rising trend of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the hookah tobacco market growth during the next few years. Also, product innovation in the global hookah tobacco market and the rising population of millennials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hookah tobacco market covers the following areas:

• Hookah tobacco market sizing

• Hookah tobacco market forecast

• Hookah tobacco market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hookah tobacco market vendors that include Al Fakher Tobacco Trading, Philip Morris International, Amazing Tobacco, Starbuzz Tobacco Inc., ASA Produktions GmbH, Cloud Tobacco, Eastern Tombac and Tobacco Est., SOEX India Pvt. Ltd., British American Tobacco Plc, Chan Ning Dekang Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Hertz Flavors GmbH and Co. KG, FLAVORS OF AMERICAS Co., La Montagne Verte Sarl, MUJEEB WAJID GROUP, Fumari, Romman Tobakko, Shisha Tobacco Factory, Japan Tobacco Co., Haze Tobacco LLC, and Ugly Tobacco Hookah Inc. Also, the hookah tobacco market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

