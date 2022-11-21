The Global Grass-fed Beef Market is expected to grow by $12.15 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Grass-fed Beef Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05570389/?utm_source=GNW

9% during the forecast period. Our report on the grass-fed beef market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by new product launches influencing grass-fed beef consumption, various health benefits of grass-fed beef, and the entry of new players.



The grass-fed beef market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fresh grass-fed beef

• Processed grass-fed beef



By Distribution Channel

• Indirect

• Direct



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of new packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the grass-fed beef market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of vegan diets and clean labeling will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the grass-fed beef market covers the following areas:

• Grass-fed beef market sizing

• Grass-fed beef market forecast

• Grass-fed beef market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading grass-fed beef market vendors that include Abel and Cole Ltd., Cabriejo LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Coombe Farm Retail Ltd., Donald Russell Ltd., Eversfield Organic, Fanatical Foods Ltd., Graig Farm Organics, Green Vista Farm LLC, Gwaun Valley Meats, Heritage Cattle Co., Hilltop Angus Farm, Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Perdue Farms Inc., Primal Supply Meats LLC, Rain Crow Ranch, Sysco Corp., Verde Farms, and Cargill Inc.. Also, the grass-fed beef market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

