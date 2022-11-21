New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pet Snacks and Treats Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361154/?utm_source=GNW

Global Pet Snacks and Treats Market to Reach $55.8 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pet Snacks and Treats estimated at US$28.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.9% over the period 2020-2027. Eatables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.3% CAGR and reach US$35.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chewables segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR



The Pet Snacks and Treats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.



