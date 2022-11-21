First Responders Children’s Foundation Salutes SERVPRO for Expanded Participation in Hurricane Ian Disaster Response Fund for First Responders and Families

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) is pleased to announce that SERVPRO has expanded its partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation Hurricane Ian Disaster Response Fund.



The corporate offices of the Gallatin, Tennessee-based fire and water cleanup and restoration franchiser has now provided 80 individual grants to first responder families that suffered hardship from Hurricane Ian. SERVPRO has also directly restored 10 first responder homes at no charge to the families. SERVPRO has over 2,000 franchises throughout the U.S. and Canada.

More than 450 SERVPRO crews from across America, including Hawaii, traveled to Florida in the wake of Ian to assist local SERVPRO franchises, placing thousands of expert professionals on the ground in the affected areas to help recovery efforts. These SERVPRO teams have decades of experience with storm events and recovery efforts.

“SERVPRO has been an extraordinary partner in bringing relief to the families of First Responder heroes who have been working around the clock to restore affected communities for nearly two months now,” said FRCF President and CEO Jillian Crane, who recently visited Lee County, Florida to survey Ian damage and First Responder family needs. “When disasters occur, these men and women drop everything to serve the public, and that can create significant hardship to the responders and their families. That’s where FRCF steps in with the help of corporate and individual donors. This effort is ongoing, and FRCF is actively pursuing additional resources.”

Rick Isaacson, CEO of SERVPRO, said: “Previous storms that have hit this area were wind and rain damage. With Hurricane Ian it was a storm surge that was so devastating. To see the devastation three-fourths of a mile inland from Naples to almost Sarasota—it’s incredible. It’s been great seeing so many SERVPRO franchise teams working together as One Team.”

“First Responders on the ground are working around the clock in response to Hurricane Ian,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “These same first responders have also experienced loss, yet they continue to assist the great residents of Lee County. We are grateful for the Emergency Disaster Grants that First Responders Children’s Foundation and SERVPRO are providing to our first responders.”

Hurricane Ian has taken the lives of at least 119 people, with damage estimates exceeding $67 billion.

HOW TO DONATE

Contributions to the The First Responders Children’s Foundation Hurricane Ian Disaster Response Fund can be made by visiting: www.1stRCF.org/ian or by contacting Randy Acosta at Racosta@1strcf.org.

WHO CAN APPLY

EMTs, police officers, firefighters, 911 Dispatchers, nurses and medical personnel who are at risk daily in the disaster response to Hurricane Ian.

HOW TO APPLY?

Visit www.1stRCF.org/ian to complete the online application.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION

First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on four key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants; a Mental Health Resilience Program; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded over 21 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent.

