The Manufacturing Execution System Providers in Healthcare market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16%, till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

London, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Manufacturing Execution System Providers in Healthcare Market, 2022-2035” report to its list of offerings.

Driven by the ongoing innovation in the healthcare industry, as well as the rise in the demand for automated solutions in order to connect, monitor and control the complex production process, the manufacturing execution system providers market for the healthcare sector is likely to witness positive growth over the coming years. It is worth highlighting that, players are integrating advanced technologies, including internet of thing (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), in order to collect and analyze large volumes of data from various sources, as well as to produce value in the form of insights, predictions and actions.

To order this 140+ slides report, which features 60+ figures and ~40 tables, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/manufacturing-execution-systems-market.html

Key Market Insights

~75 players currently claim to be engaged in providing manufacturing execution systems to the healthcare sector

Majority of the players engaged in offering manufacturing execution system are mid-sized organizations (51-500 employees, 33%), followed by small players (2-51 employees, 31%) very large (>10,000 employees, 25%) and large (501-10,000 employees, 11%) firms. Additionally, most of the system providers (45%) are based in Europe, followed by those having headquarters in North America and Asia.

Nearly 90% providers offer cloud-based manufacturing execution systems across the globe

Around 55% service providers offer cloud-based manufacturing execution system via the subscription-based model, followed by those offering their systems using the on premise (30%) subscription-based model.

Partnership activity in this field has increased at a CAGR of ~47%, between 2018 and 2022

Technology integration agreements (~25%) emerged as the most common type of partnership model adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry. Further, around 70% of the total deals were established post 2019, with the maximum activity being reported in 2021.

Value creation framework is used to address the unmet needs associated with the manufacturing execution systems in healthcare sector

The framework highlights the implementation of several advanced tools and technologies across different production steps. Further, it provides a detailed analysis on ease of implementation and associated risk in integrating such technologies, based on trends highlighted in the published literature and patents.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 75% of the market share, by 2035

In addition, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace (16.8%) in the long term. Further, in 2035, pharmaceutical companies and medical device providers are expected to dominate the market, capturing over 75% of the market share among end users.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in offering manufacturing execution systems for the healthcare sector?

Which type of deployment is the most commonly offered by manufacturing execution system providers for the healthcare sector?

What is the relative competitiveness of different manufacturing execution system providers in the healthcare sector?

Which partnership models are most commonly being adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What is the unmet need within this domain and how can the ongoing advancements in technologies enable enhanced efficiency of manufacturing execution systems?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the manufacturing execution system providers in healthcare market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Deployment

Cloud

Corporate Datacenter

Hybrid

On Premise

Type of End User

Life science / Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Providers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia

Middle East and North Africa

Latin America

Rest of the World

The research further includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Andea

Critical Manufacturing

Dassault Systèmes

GE Digital

Infor

Körber

Rockwell Automation

For additional details, please https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/manufacturing-execution-systems-market.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles: