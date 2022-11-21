The Global Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market is expected to grow by $42172.36 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.05% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05486821/?utm_source=GNW

05% during the forecast period. Our report on the heat-not-burn tobacco products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products, heat-not-burn tobacco products are relatively safer than conventional cigarettes, and the growing number of organized retailing outlets.



The heat-not-burn tobacco products market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Devices

• Capsules

• Vaporizers



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing promotional activities by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the heat-not-burn tobacco products market growth during the next few years. Also, online retailing and growing expenditure on production and product development will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the heat-not-burn tobacco products market covers the following areas:

• Heat-not-burn tobacco products market sizing

• Heat-not-burn tobacco products market forecast

• Heat-not-burn tobacco products market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading heat-not-burn tobacco products market vendors that include British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, iSmoke Vapor Inc., Japan Tobacco Inc., JFT Co. Ltd., KT and G Corp., Mysmok Electronic Technology, Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International, SLANG Worldwide Inc., and Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing. Also, the heat-not-burn tobacco products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

