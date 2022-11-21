The Global Fermented Food and Drinks Market is expected to grow by $846.73 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fermented Food and Drinks Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377625/?utm_source=GNW

16% during the forecast period. Our report on the fermented food and drinks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advances in packaging methods, increasing marketing initiatives, and various market strategies by vendors.



The fermented food and drinks market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fermented alcoholic and non-alcoholic

• Fermented diary food and drinks

• Fermented bakery food

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarkets and supermarkets

• Independent retailers and convenience store

• Specialty food stores

• Online retailers



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in popularity of probiotics as one of the prime reasons driving the fermented food and drinks market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in organized retailing globally and growing demand from millennials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fermented food and drinks market covers the following areas:

• Fermented food and drinks market sizing

• Fermented food and drinks market forecast

• Fermented food and drinks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fermented food and drinks market vendors that include Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Carlsberg AS, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Chr Hansen Holding AS, COFCO Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Danone, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Heineken NV, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Also, the fermented food and drinks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



