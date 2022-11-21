Global E-commerce Logistics Market Size to grow USD 1328.5 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 19.5%

New York, United States , Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global E-commerce Logistics Market Size to grow from USD 267.35 billion in 2021 to USD 1328.5 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during the forecast period. The need for online shopping and the rise of digital technology has led to an expansion in the E-commerce Logistics Market across various industries. The main forces behind online business growth are the expansion of the cross-border e-commerce Logistics Market and the rise in internet users, particularly in developing nations.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1309

The transportation segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the service type, the global e-commerce logistics market is categorized into transportation and warehousing. The transportation segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. The transportation service segment dominates the market and will likely expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The segment is growing owing to the rapid increase and rising popularity of same-day and next-day deliveries. Moreover, it provides several advantages such as quick delivery, flexibility, cost-friendly, tracking and tracing services, and others that fuel the segment during the forecast period.

The Forward Logistics segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on Type, the market is categorized into forwarding Logistics and Reverse Logistics. The Forward Logistics segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Forward Logistics is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as at the downstream end of the e-commerce supply chain; forward logistics manages the flow of goods, services, and products from suppliers to customers.

Browse key industry insights spread across 191 pages with 185 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “ Global E-commerce Logistics Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Transportation and Warehousing), By Type (Forward Logistics and Reverse Logistics), By Model (3PL, 4PL, and Others), By Operation (Domestic and International), By Vertical (Apparels, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.” in detail along with the table of contents.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1309

The COVID-19 pandemic has made an adverse impact on credit portfolios. There has been an unprecedented rise in unemployment and disruption in economic activity, putting a strain on the solvency of customers and companies. Central banks have taken a proactive approach by injecting liquidity into the market by lowering interest rates and asset purchase programs. Managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets were hard enough with ongoing geopolitical tensions, international trade wars, and the occasional hurricanes and earthquakes. The current pandemic has forced chief risk officers and their teams to recalibrate old assumptions and models used to manage and monitor risk. COVID-19’s global impact has shown that interconnectedness plays an important role in international cooperation. As a result, many governments started rushing toward identifying, evaluating, and procuring reliable solutions powered by AI.

The 3PL segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on model, the market is categorized into 3PL, 4PL, and others. The 3PL segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in demand for home delivery services and the growing prevalence of online shopping boost the 3PL segment. Moreover, by relieving the company of the stress of daily operations, a 3PL provider's services enable the company to concentrate on its main activities, such as R&D, manufacturing, and strategic planning. With no fixed overheads, outsourcing product fulfilment operations to a 3PL provider offer all the advantages of a full logistics setup, including warehousing, order processing technology, and computer and software systems that drive the segment.

The domestic segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on operation, the market is categorized into domestic and international. The domestic segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The market for domestic digital platforms is expanding swiftly as more and more customers prefer same-day delivery to regular or next-day deliveries. The increase in quick commerce for the delivery of food, groceries, and medications significantly impacts the demand for logistical services. The increase in 10-minute deliveries drives up demand for regional hubs and delivery facilities.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1309

The Apparel segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on verticals, the market is categorized into apparel, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, food and beverage, and others. The Apparel segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The accessibility of selections, returnable practices, and attractive prices are gaining interest in the online fashion sector which increases the demand for apparel thereby fueling the e-commerce logistics market.

Asia- Pacific is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021.

The Global E-commerce Logistics Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Eur1ope, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. The Asia- Pacific region's high smartphone and internet adoption rate has increased demand for online shopping and E-commerce Logistics services. The emergence of new e-commerce firms has expanded the e-commerce logistics sector. North America to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1309

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global E-commerce Logistics Market include FedEx Corporation, DHL International GmbH, Aramex International, Gati Limited, Kenco Group, Inc., Clipper Logistics Plc., Agility Public Warehousing Company, K.S.C.P., XPO Logistics Plc., United Parcel Service, Inc., and CEVA Logistics.

View a detailed Table of Content here: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/table-of-contents/e-commerce-logistics-market

Browse Related Reports:

Global Last Mile Delivery For E-Commerce Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Type (Electronics, Clothing, Luxury, Health Products, and Domestic Appliances), By Business Model (Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C), Consumer to Consumer (C2C), Consumer to Business (C2B), and Business to Government (B2G)), By Delivery (Deferred Delivery, Time-Definite Delivery, Same Day Delivery, and Instant Delivery), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/last-mile-delivery-for-e-commerce-market

Global E-commerce Logistics Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Transportation and Warehousing), By Type (Forward Logistics and Reverse Logistics), By Model (3PL, 4PL, and Others), By Operation (Domestic and International), By Vertical (Apparels, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/e-commerce-logistics-market

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com , sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us