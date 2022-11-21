Associa Gulf Coast Promotes Jelissa McLeod-James To Director Of Management Services

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Gulf Coast, a leading provider of community management services throughout the Ft. Myers, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg areas, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jelissa McLeod-James, LCAM®, to director of management services for the Associa Gulf Coast South office. In her new role, she will oversee day-to-day management of community association managers and branch operations, while also helping maintain and improve client retention throughout the branch’s assigned territory.

McLeod-James has more than eight years’ experience in the community management sector. She joined Associa Gulf Coast in 2020 and worked as a licensed community association manager and senior community manager prior to her most recent promotion. She previously worked with a regional residential, condominium, and homeowners association management firm with a sizeable presence throughout southwest Florida.

McLeod-James holds an MBA with a marketing minor from Emporia State University. In addition, she graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University with a Bachelor of Science in business management with a concentration in human resources management. McLeod-James has been a licensed community association manager since 2015.

“Jelissa’s commitment to quality and solid leadership skills ensure that our clients consistently receive the highest possible level of service,” said Associa Gulf Coast South Branch President Heather Brokaw, LCAM®, CMCA®. “I love the enthusiasm and expertise she brings every day and am excited about her future career opportunities with our team.”

