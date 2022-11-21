Kiosk Market Size is projected to reach USD 51.27 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public computer kiosks provide information, goods, and transactions. These terminals let businesses and consumers self-serve. Customer experience improves with them, so companies must invest. Fully automated processes improve customer satisfaction. Automated kiosks let customers order without waiting in line. Amazon Go, a cashier-less convenience store, allows customers to pick up their items and leave. Digital or non-digital kiosks are unstaffed. High-traffic areas prefer kiosks. Hotel check-in, retail sales check-out, and pharmacy blood pressure screenings use self-service digital kiosks.

Kiosks provide information in busy areas. Kiosks boost productivity. These interactive kiosks let customers self-check-in/out at hotels, self-check luggage, book tickets, view product information, book appointments, and more. Interactive self-service kiosks are hindered by the EU GDPR, ADA, and UL. GDPR compliance protects customer data. The ADA specifies public access for disabled people. Cyberattacks, expensive installation, maintenance, and support may slow market growth.





Development in Technology is Improving the Design of Kiosks

Interactive machines will continue to promote non-store products and allow online purchases. Interfacing features let shops sell products without stocking inventory and give engaging product demonstrations. In Emeryville, California, Decathlon opened its main high-tech merchandising store. Decathlon staff on the retail floor can help customers without long checkout lines. RFID , QR codes, and smartphone transactions allow shoppers to pay with their phones, Apple watches, gift cards, or credit and debit cards. Since consumers don't want to take their time shopping, quick and efficient solutions are essential. Kiosks allow customers to quickly pick up their items and pay in-store, which can improve their shopping experience. Like those in grocery stores, self-service kiosks let customers scan, pay, and leave. Reducing wait time will improve customer perception of a retailer and influence future purchases.

Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing

Cloud computing in contactless payments and NFC devices will grow kiosk sales. These machines must store many data for single-modal usability and robotics analytics. Cloud and Al technologies provide this data cheaply and securely. Key players combine machines and cloud computing. Cloud computing services like Analytics as a Service (AaaS) let users program these machines quickly without external storage. Interactive and automated kiosks show the rise of cloud computing . Cloud computing provides massive computing power, expanding applications. Vending machines, package retrieval, and other kiosks use cloud computing, making them more valuable and feasible. With cloud computing, kiosk devices can be controlled from anywhere. Cloud computing has increased kiosk demand and opportunity.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 51.27 Billion by 2031 CAGR 9.6% (2021-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Industry Verticals Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Kiosk Information Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), NCR Corporation (U.S.), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Diebold Nixdorf Corporation (U.S.), Slabb Kiosks (U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Glory Limited (Japan), IBM Corporation (U.S.), and Eastman Kodak Company (U.S.), among others. Key Market Opportunities Increasing Prevalence Of The Technology Industry Enhances The Expansion Of The Kiosk Market Share Key Market Drivers Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant contributor to the global kiosk market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are included in the analysis of the kiosk market in North America. North America has most food and beverage kiosks and public utilities. Interactive kiosks were in airports, seaports, and other busy places. Regional countries invest heavily in interactive kiosk market growth. Interactive kiosks at Walmart and other major retailers boost regional demand. Quick food delivery counters in the U.S. and Canada will grow the North American market. Self-service kiosks will be the second-largest in Europe. Retail and other industries are more likely to promote seamless and interactive kiosks in advanced infrastructure regions. The Consumer Technology Association expects US brilliant city expansion to boost kiosk demand.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific are all included in the analysis of the Asia-Pacific kiosk market. China, India, and Japan are adopting self-service in retail and services to boost customer engagement. High-quality content requires larger displays. Regional trends improve commercial customer satisfaction and engagement. These will drive banking and finance. China's ATMs should boost demand. Locals prefer interactive ATMs. These machines' speech, smartphone connectivity, etc., have also increased adoption. International and cross-provincial tourism will increase crowds in famous places. Kiosks help retailers manage demand and improve interaction. Shopping habits have changed drastically. This eliminates communication barriers, simplifies service, accepts cashless payments, reduces human resource costs, and more. Better living standards, more customers, and higher product sales should boost industry growth. APAC retailers are automating and improving customer experience with advanced technology.

Key Highlights

The global kiosk market size was valued at USD 22.47 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 51.27 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

was valued at USD 22.47 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 51.27 billion by 2031, growing at a during the forecast period (2023–2031). Based on type, the global kiosk market is bifurcated into ticketing kiosks, banking & financial kiosk, HR & employment kiosk, photo kiosk, and others. The banking & financial kiosk segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

the global kiosk market is bifurcated into ticketing kiosks, banking & financial kiosk, HR & employment kiosk, photo kiosk, and others. The banking & financial kiosk segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on industry vertical, the global kiosk market is bifurcated into retail, transportation, BFSI, healthcare, hospitality, and others. The retail segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period.

the global kiosk market is bifurcated into retail, transportation, BFSI, healthcare, hospitality, and others. The retail segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. North America is the most significant contributor to the global kiosk market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players in the Global Kiosk Market

Advantech Co. Ltd.

KIOSK Information Systems, Slabb Inc.

Glory Global Solutions Limited

Electronics Co. Ltd

NCR Corporation

Source Technologies

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

Embross Ltd

IER SAS (EASIER)

Meridian Kiosks LLC

RedyRef Interactive Kiosks

Shenzhen Zhengton

Zivelo





Global Kiosk Market: Segmentation

By Type

Ticketing Kiosk

Banking & Financial Kiosk

HR & Employment Kiosk

Photo Kiosk

Others

By Industry Vertical

Retail

Transportation

BFSI

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

November 2022, Self-serve kiosks in seven Nebraska counties accept cash, check, money order, credit card, and debit card child support payments. Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk, and Gering offices have NE Rapid Pay kiosks.

May 2022, Glory, a global leader in cash technology solutions for financial and retail industries, participated in Clip Money Inc.'s latest fundraising round.

January 2022, UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, collaborated with KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK) to develop a revolutionary self-service Retail AI Vision Checkout platform. Edge computing infrastructure gives consumers autonomous 24/7 store access.





