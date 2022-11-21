The Bella Rosa Collection of Premium Clutches Announces New Sleek Style Designed by Celebrity Stylist Micaela Erlanger

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the ingredients for a perfect red carpet moment worth remembering? For Celebrity Stylist Micaela Erlanger, the Bella Rosa Collection is where such moments begin. The Bella Rosa Collection has been featured in Vogue and on the red carpet alongside A-listers like Sophia Bush and Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o. Each couture clutch is made by a masterful Italian craftsman in a small-batch, sustainably tailored luxury fashion house, meticulous about every detail.



Established in 1919 by the enduring love story of the Caruso family and upheld by Maria Caruso-Martin, the Bella Rosa Collection handbags are handcrafted and more than a mere accessory, each staple piece is designed with intention to endure throughout a woman’s lifetime. Today, the Bella Rosa Collection beautifully captures timeless traditional elements such as a personal inscription or custom embroidery. Each Bella Rosa clutch is conscious fashion at its best, handmade-to-order in a slow fashion process that minimizes waste by reducing overproduction.

“This collection is a labor of love, from start to finish, intended to honor the power of every unique woman,” shares founder Maria Caruso-Martin. “I now am honored to partner up again with Celebrity Stylist Micaela Erlanger to create this custom red carpet look for her celebrity clients.”

Recently, actress Lupita Nyong'o carried the Milan Clutch at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever red carpet premiere, After much deliberation about the color, Erlanger identified an exact shade of white from the Pantone metallic swatch deck that the Bella Rosa craftsman in Italy recommended, and Erlanger decided to finish it with a galvanized metal custom coated in high-gloss lacquer.

The special Micaela Erlanger x Bella Rosa capsule collection is designed with solid brass (also available in gold, silver, or rose gold) and a metallic high-gloss pearl lacquer finish in white. The sleek geometric shape offers a chic red carpet vibe with a touch of modern-day glam. The Milan Clutch is already sold out, but currently available for pre-order. From the red carpet to your wedding white carpet, the white metallic Milan Clutch is an edgy handbag with a touch of glam to carry your personal items and smartphone. The frame is handcrafted and made to order by Italian artisans, and includes the option to personalize your handbag with a custom engraved sentiment plaque. Personalize your Milan Clutch with up to 100 characters, the perfect designer heirloom, luxe anniversary gift, or personalized gift.

Browse the Bella Rosa Collection at thebellarosacollection.com and discover how Caruso-Martin gives back, committing a portion of every purchase to charities that empower women around the world. Follow @_thebellarosacollection on Instagram for timeless wedding and red carpet style.

About the Bella Rosa Collection:

