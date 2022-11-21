Pizza Nova donates $41,600 to Student Nutrition Ontario

Toronto, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova marks its seventh year of partnership with Student Nutrition Ontario with a donation of $41,600. Today, Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova, presented a cheque to Student Nutrition Ontario at Cedarbrae Public School in Waterloo, Ontario.

Pizza Nova’s partnership with Student Nutrition Ontario (SNO) found proud beginnings in 2015 with ‘Coins for Breakfast,’ a program that supports Student Nutrition Ontario with in-store donation boxes throughout all participating Pizza Nova locations. To date, Pizza Nova has raised $223,142 for Student Nutrition Ontario.

“We strongly believe in making our food with quality ingredients and love. And it is important for us that children across Ontario start their days with a nourishing, sustaining breakfast and have successful days at school,” said Domenic Primucci. “We are grateful to our loyal customers for their generosity—they help keep children well fed and able to focus at school.”

There are 4,450 Student Nutrition Programs serving nearly 1 million students across the province each school day.

“Pizza Nova’s generous donation through the ‘Coins for Breakfast Program’ is greatly appreciated,” said Catherine Parsonage, Chair of Student Nutrition Ontario. “There are so many children in need across this province and school nutrition programs play a crucial role in ensuring that children have access to the nourishment they need to start their day."

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and is inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. They are known for fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings, arancini and FOCACCIA BARESE™. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference or Learn more at pizzanova.com.

About Student Nutrition Ontario

Student Nutrition Ontario exists to nourish students across the province. We are a network of 14 not-for-profits that support over 1,000,000 students aged 3-18, who receive healthy meals at school. We support their success by offering nutritious foods, teaching healthy eating habits and building supportive communities. We believe that every child deserves equal opportunities and must begin their day nourished – a foundation for success. With the support of 39 community partners, and over 56,000 dedicated volunteers, we are addressing student hunger in Ontario.

