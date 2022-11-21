Notre Dame de Namur University Announces International Partnership with Success Point College in United Arab Emirates

Belmont, CA USA, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) announced today an academic partnership with Success Point College (SPC), enabling prospective students in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and around the world, to access WASC accredited master’s degrees in Business & Management and Clinical Psychology. This partnership expands SPC’s reach into the United States, complementing the partnerships it has established with leading universities in India, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic.

This new partnership will allow international students to live in the United States and earn a graduate degree at Notre Dame de Namur University’s campus in Belmont, California, located in the heart of Silicon Valley. Under this agreement, NDNU and SPC will be offering the following graduate degrees:

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Master of Science in Technology Management (MS TM)

Master of Business Administration – Management Science (MBA STEM)

Master of Science in Clinical Psychology (MSCP) including tracks for Marriage and Family Therapy (MFT) and Marriage and Family Therapy/Licensed Professional Clinical Counseling (MFT/LPCC)

“We are delighted that we are able to further our commitment to offering high-quality graduate degrees to students across the globe by partnering with Success Point College,” said Greg White PhD, Provost and Senior Vice President. “This partnership represents NDNU’s mission to build a diverse and inclusive learning community that challenges each member to consciously apply values and ethics in their personal, professional, and public life.”

Finas Kundil, Managing Director at Success Point College, further noted: “The UAE attracts people from more than 200 countries to live and work in the UAE, mostly expats who start their careers just after graduating from universities in their respective countries. Upgrading skills and qualifications are very important to thrive in a highly competitive market place and that is exactly what we at Success Point College are supporting by collaborating with NDNU, to offer professionally accredited graduate degrees.”

“An opportunity created for a student is an opportunity for a better world” says Shabin Nazar, MD, MS, who proposed and initiated the pathway transfer program with the support of both institutions. As a NDNU Clinical Psychology alumni board member and a core team member of SPC, Dr. Nazar supports students from around the world through various educational organizations.

To learn more about the graduate degree programs from Notre Dame de Namur University that are being offered through Success Point College visit: https://www.ndnu.edu/partnership-spc/

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master’s degree programs in business, education, and psychology, as well as teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, a diverse and inclusive learning community, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu.

About Success Point College

A highly acclaimed educational institute in UAE, Success Point College (SPC) facilitates diploma, bachelors, and master’s degree programs to aspiring students and working professionals. SPC collaborates with leading international universities to deliver high-quality academic content, focused on applied learning and professional development. The college was established in 2015 through a strong alliance between the Government of India and the Government of Sharjah under the Patronage of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and the Indian Trade and Exhibition Center. Throughout the years, the college has strengthened its ties with the Indian government while forming new partnerships with universities around the world. Success Point College FZE is licensed as an institution of higher education through the authority granted to the Sharjah Publishing City by the Ministry of Economy, UAE. https://www.successpoint.ae

www.moec.gov.ae