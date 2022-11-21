Guggenheim Fourth Quarter 2022 High-Yield and Bank Loan Outlook: A Strong Credit Market Shapes the Default Outlook

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory business of Guggenheim Partners, today provided its Fourth Quarter 2022 High-Yield and Bank Loan Outlook. Titled “A Strong Credit Market Shapes the Default Outlook,” the report discusses ways in which the coming U.S. recession raises the probability of rising defaults in credit markets.



Among the highlights in the 16-page report:

The stress in this cycle is driven by unforgiving high interest rates as opposed to previous cycles triggered by a specific sector-related shock.



The default rate is likely to reach 3–3.5 percent by the end of 2023 in U.S. high yield and bank loan sectors but will continue rising after that as a likely longer-than-average recession ensues.



Our biggest concern as we consider the outlook for credit is the possible lack of a typical monetary and fiscal policy response that occurs when the U.S. economy undergoes a recession, due to fears of reigniting above-target inflation.



Despite growing headwinds for the economy, we remain encouraged by the financial results we see across a large portion of the credit market. Debt issuers are heading into this slowdown in good financial shape, with strong balance sheets and historically high earnings.



Given solid credit fundamentals, we view yields and discounted bond prices as offering the most attractive opportunity to portfolios in over a decade.



After the recent rally, yields and spreads remain near the most attractive they have been in the past decade, and we think risk premiums in higher-quality high-yield compensate for default risk over the next 24 months.



Investors must be aware of downside risks that remain while the economy absorbs the full extent of policy tightening.



For more information, please visit http://www.guggenheiminvestments.com.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $218 billion1 in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 250+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

1. Guggenheim Investments assets under management are as of 9.30.2022 and include leverage of $17bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Fund Management (Europe) Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investments in fixed-income instruments are subject to the possibility that interest rates could rise, causing their values to decline. High yield and unrated debt securities are at a greater risk of default than investment grade bonds and may be less liquid, which may increase volatility. Investors in asset-backed securities, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), generally receive payments that are part interest and part return of principal. These payments may vary based on the rate loans are repaid. Some asset-backed securities may have structures that make their reaction to interest rates and other factors difficult to predict, making their prices volatile and they are subject to liquidity and valuation risk. CLOs bear similar risks to investing in loans directly, such as credit, interest rate, counterparty, prepayment, liquidity, and valuation risks. Loans are often below investment grade, may be unrated, and typically offer a fixed or floating interest rate.

This material is distributed or presented for informational or educational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation of any particular security, strategy, or investment product, or as investing advice of any kind. This material is not provided in a fiduciary capacity, may not be relied upon for or in connection with the making of investment decisions, and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. The content contained herein is not intended to be and should not be construed as legal or tax advice and/or a legal opinion. Always consult a financial, tax and/or legal professional regarding your specific situation.

This material contains opinions of the author, but not necessarily those of Guggenheim Partners, LLC, or its subsidiaries. The opinions contained herein are subject to change without notice. Forward looking statements, estimates, and certain information contained herein are based upon proprietary and non-proprietary research and other sources. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but are not assured as to accuracy. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is neither representation nor warranty as to the current accuracy of, nor liability for, decisions based on such information. No part of this material may be reproduced or referred to in any form, without express written permission of Guggenheim Partners, LLC.

Media Contact

Gerard Carney

Guggenheim Partners

310.871.9208

Gerard.Carney@guggenheimpartners.com







