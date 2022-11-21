Minerva Surgical to Present at the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Surgical, Inc. (Nasdaq: UTRS), a woman’s health company focused on the treatment of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB), announced today that its management will present at the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York City, NY.



A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed through the “Recent Events” section of Minerva’s website at http://ir.minervasurgical.com.

About Minerva Surgical, Inc.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. The Company has established a broad product line of commercially available, minimally invasive alternatives to hysterectomy, which are designed to address the most common causes of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) in most uterine anatomies. The Minerva Surgical solutions can be used in a variety of medical treatment settings and aim to address the drawbacks associated with alternative treatment methods and to preserve the uterus by avoiding unnecessary hysterectomies.

