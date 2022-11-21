Veeco Appoints Dr. Lena Nicolaides to Its Board of Directors

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) recently announced the appointment of Lena Nicolaides, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. In addition to her vast industry experience and leadership qualities, Dr. Nicolaides was identified through a search process in connection with the Board’s desire for increased diversity.



Dr. Nicolaides serves as Senior Vice President and General Manager of a pattern inspection process control division for KLA Corporation. At KLA, Dr. Nicolaides has served in a range of executive leadership and general management roles, including roles in technology supply chain. Prior to joining KLA, Dr. Nicolaides served as Vice President of Marketing and Applications for Therma Wave, Inc., which was acquired by KLA in 2007. Dr. Nicolaides has thirty-eight (38) issued US patents in semiconductor and related fields. Dr. Nicolaides holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from Rutgers University and, from the University of Toronto, a Masters degree and a Ph.D., both in Mechanical Engineering.

“Dr. Nicolaides brings exceptional technology and industry experience to Veeco’s Board that includes more than 20 years of leadership experience in semiconductor capital equipment,” commented Bill Miller, Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “Her appointment is of significant importance as we leverage her industry background and perspective. Lena’s appointment also reflects the Board’s continuing interest in increased diversity. I am confident that Lena’s appointment will enhance our Board and is in the best interests of our shareholders.”

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .

